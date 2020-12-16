What to watch for on Gamecocks signing day, including a potential flip

At least one new name will be added to the South Carolina class of 2021 on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

A source said Tuesday night that Isaiah Norris (6-foot, 170 pounds) of T.L. Hanna and Georgia Military College will announce for the Gamecocks around 10 a.m. Norris has been committed to Middle Tennessee State but he was the first new offer handed out by Shane Beamer after his hire, and the Gamecocks quickly moved to the top with him.

He also had offers from Tennessee and Washington State. Norris played the 2019 season at New Mexico Military and had five interceptions. He will not play this spring for GMA opting to focus on his grades so he can graduate this spring.

Notes:

▪ Gamecocks defensive end commitment TJ Sanders of Marion said Tuesday night he will not be signing early, but he said he remains committed to the Gamecocks.

▪ Georgia Military defensive end Byron Young said Tuesday night he’s not made a decision on a school or if he will sign this week. He said he exchanged text messages with the Gamecocks Tuesday. South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn and Florida State are his top four. Young said if he doesn’t make a decision this week, it will come next week. He is a mid-year guy.

▪ USC defensive end target Jimmori Robinson of Monroe Community College (New York) announced a commitment to Texas-San Antonio. He will not sign until February. One of his teammates also committed to UTSA Tuesday night.

▪ North Myrtle Beach defensive end Chase Simmons has an opportunity to go to Coastal Carolina with a blue shirt offer, but he can’t sign anything with the Chants until August. He is not signing Wednesday because his team is in Covid quarantine. Syracuse contacted him Tuesday and is now very interested. He’s also been hearing from SC and Tennessee. He has talked with new Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer and is expecting to hear back from him in the near future.

▪ Former South Carolina safety Shilo Sanders announced Tuesday night he is transferring to Jackson State where he will play for his father Deion and with his brother who will be a freshman quarterback there.

▪ Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College linebacker Navonteque Strong, who was offered early by USC, decommitted from Mississippi State.