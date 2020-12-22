Why one four-star recruit is taking wait and see approach with Gamecocks offer

New South Carolina coach Shane Beamer should be announcing some staff members soon, and that will help him in recruiting for the rest of the 2021 class. Beamer is looking over high school, junior college and transfer targets, and no doubt many of them are being cautious with him right now until they know who their position coach will be. That’s a huge part of the relationship building between a program and a prospect, so many of them won’t move forward until they know that.

Jessup, Georgia linebacker Trevin Wallace likes USC a good bit but he’s hesitant to move forward until knowing if linebackers coach Rod Wilson is returning, and if now, who his replacement will be.

“I’m sitting back, with all these coaches being fired, to see who they get there,” Wallace said. “I’ve got to see how everything goes. Everything has got to get settled and see where everybody is going to be. You don’t know who he is going to keep.”

Wallace said he hears regularly from Beamer. He’s also getting a lot of interest now from Auburn, LSU, Kentucky, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Florida. He once was committed to Boston College.

Wallace said his plan is to keep everyone in suspense about his decision this time.

“I’m going to do the hats,” Wallace said. “Five hats on the table so people can be curious. It’s going to be like mid-January. Everybody is going crazy like, ‘Where you going Trevin?’ I won’t tell anybody, and now everybody wants to know.”

Wallace is a four-star in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the #13 inside linebacker nationally in the class.