As his recruiting star rises, this Shane Beamer target is ‘chilling ... and relaxing’

Linebacker Trevin Wallace of Jesup, Georgia has become kind of a big deal in recruiting since breaking his commitment with Boston College at the end of November.

He passed on signing in December and rolled the dice on the offers he might attract for February. So far, it’s worked out well. Wallace has seen South Carolina, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Kentucky come to the table with offers. The intensity is picking up among the schools, but Wallace is not ready to push the issue.

“Really, there hasn’t been any movement because I’ve been letting everything go over my head and chilling,” Wallace said. “I’m just taking time with my family now and will worry about this stuff later when it gets closer to the signing period. So, I’m just sitting back and relaxing now.”

Wallace does continue to communicate with the recruiters, including new USC head coach Shane Beamer.

“Communications has been real good,” Wallace said. “Coach Beamer, he sends me some good quotes and positive messages about the day. Me and coach Beamer are getting close to each other. They are up there, one of them. He’s got good character. He holds himself accountable to what he says. He’s just a good person in general.”

Wallace said there is no favorite at this point and he won’t announce a decision until the February signing day. Between now and then, he has a path to a decision.

“Really, you’ve got to see what the man above starts showing me where the right place is at,” Wallace said. “I’m looking for what the distance is for my family to get there. Also, what school has the best education for me and will push me to get my degree. My head is just everywhere now.”

Wallace is a four-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 13 inside linebacker nationally in the class.