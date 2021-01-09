Gamecocks hold steady in Top 3 for JUCO linebacker who likes Beamer’s message

Linebacker Tavareon Martin-Scott of Dodge City Community College continues to be on the wanted list by South Carolina.

He’ll be heading back to Kansas from his Fort Wayne, Indiana home soon and hopes they will play a season this spring. He said he’s been talking with USC head coach Shane Beamer along with new assistant Pete Lembo and director of personnel Drew Hughes.

“They are definitely trying to get me,” Martin-Scott said. “They are definitely top three. They were one of the first teams to offer me. And with him (Beamer) coming in and wanting to offer me, that was big to me.”

Martin-Scott (6-3, 215) also cited West Virginia, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and Arkansas in his top five.

As for how the Gamecocks would use him, Martin-Scott said that’s open-ended right now.

“Coach Beamer said they are going to pick a scheme based on their players. They don’t really know what defense they are going to run yet, but they want me coming off the edge, but they want me to play like a linebacker, too.”

Martin-Scott said he’s gotten a positive impression of Beamer through his conversations with him.

“I think he’s a great guy,” he said. “He wants to win, and that’s the type of coach I want to play for, someone who wants to win.”

Martin-Scott is not sure when he’ll make his decision, and he’s not sure if he’ll sign in February. He said his primary focus on his remaining academic work at Dodge City so he can enroll at his next school this summer.

Gamecocks recruiting news, notes

▪ USC has been active in the NCAA transfer portal this month with three acquisitions, and the Gamecocks are expected to remain active. Earlier in the week they offered one of their former commitments in defensive tackle Jahkeem Green (6-5, 320) of Sumter. He was at Nebraska this past season, where he played in five games. He redshirted his first season with the Cornhuskers. Two seasons before that, he attended Highlands Community College (Kansas).

▪ Former Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams has drawn the interest of USC and Coastal Carolina recruiters, among others, since announcing his transfer. He seems to be showing interest in North Carolina, Ohio State and Jackson State, among others.

▪ USC offered Class of 2022 WR Antonio Williams and 2023 WR Devin Hyatt of Dutch Fork. Williams had 1,504 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns this past season. Hyatt’s brother Jalin is a wide receiver at Tennessee.

▪ Hammond offensive tackle Drew Bobo was offered by Campbell.

▪ Cornerback Dontae Balfour of Starke, Florida, who has a USC offer, was offered by Penn State.

▪ USC tight end target Oscar Delp was offered by Texas A&M.

▪ Former Dillon DE Shamar McCollum is transferring out of Wake Forest.

▪ Class of 2022 WR Jaleel Skinner of Greer was offered by Arizona State.

▪ Class of 2022 WR Cameron Miller of Memphis, who has a USC offer, named a top six of Oregon, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Memphis.