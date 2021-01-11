Why top SC prospect for 2022 is pumping the brakes, for now, on recruiting process

Class of 2022 wide receiver Jaleel Skinner of Greer was going to identify his short list of schools this coming week. But after consulting his family, and hearing from several new programs, he decided to hold off on that for now.

Skinner (6-5, 200) wants to get a little better read on the academic side of things with some programs. He also wants to make sure he’s got the right schools who have the right position status for him in mind.

“I wanted to wait a little longer to look more into it and build some more relationships with these coaches,” Skinner said. “I would like to make a decision going into the football season. But there’s no problem with me waiting a little longer.”

247Sports considers Skinner a four-star prospect and the No. 3 recruit in the state for the 2020 recruiting cycle.

South Carolina and Clemson are among his offers. The Gamecocks were on him during the Will Muschamp administration. New coach Shane Beamer and new receivers coach Justin Stepp will be picking up on his recruiting for the Gamecocks.

“I want to further build a relationship with them guys,” Skinner said. “I see they hired Coach Stepp from Arkansas. He recruited me at Arkansas. I feel like he’s a great add-on for the Gamecocks. I haven’t heard from him but I really hope to hear from him soon.”

Clemson has been a constant as well, with tight ends coach Danny Pearman laying out the campaign for Skinner.

“I’ve been hearing a little from Coach Pearman,” Skinner said. “They took a tough loss. It happens to the best of us. He’s telling there’s no better place than home. Clemson is right down the road. He’s telling me I couldn’t do any better, because they are one of the top teams in the nation every year.”

A key recruiting point with Skinner is his positioning on the line. He views himself primarily as a wide receiver, but knows some schools seem him as a tight end. That’s OK, too, but he doesn’t want his receiving skills to be sacrificed for blocking. He’s in line with what Pearman has told him.

“They are telling me if I get there, I’d be more of a flex tight end,” Skinner said. “I’ll get to play out wide a little more, like a Kyle Pitts” at Florida.

Along with USC and Clemson, Skinner cited Miami, Florida, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Tennessee as some of the other programs making a strong showing with him at this point. He also has offers from Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Auburn, Arkansas, Penn State, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Duke and Arizona State.

This past season Skinner had 400 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns.