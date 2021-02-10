Shane Beamer, Gamecocks offer 2022 quarterback from Midwest

USC’s latest offer to a quarterback in the 2022 class went out Tuesday night to Tayven Jackson (6-foot-5, 185 pounds) of Greenwood, Indiana.

He’s the second quarterback this month to publicize an offer from the new Gamecock staff, joining Tanner Bailey (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) of Gordo, Alabama. Jackson is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 19 pro-style quarterback nationally.

In his career, Jackson has passed for 2,971 yards, 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. This past season he led his team to an unbeaten season and a state championship.

Jackson also reports offers from Texas A&M, Nebraska, Washington State, TCU, Michigan, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Louisville, Kansas State, Pitt and West Virginia among others.

Bailey’s offer list includes Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, USF, Maryland, Oregon, Miami, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech. Bailey is a four-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 8 pro-style quarterback nationally. He suffered a collarbone injury in the sixth week of this past season but returned for the final four games and wound up passing for 2,444 total yards and 32 touchdowns. He passed for 2,309 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2019.

Some other quarterbacks drawing interest from the Gamecocks are Tevin Carter (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) of Memphis, Sam Horn (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) of Suwanee, Georgia, and Chad Mascoe (6-foot, 220 pounds) of Tallahassee, Florida.

Some other recruiting notes:

USC offensive tackle target Leyton Nelson of Orlando was offered by Boston College, Marshall and Cincinnati.

Dutch Fork wide receiver Antonio Williams was offered by Georgia and Ole Miss.

Westside QB Peter Zamora was offered by Marshall.