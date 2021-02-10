Gamecocks ‘looking good’ for 2022 D-line prospect with growing offer sheet

The former South Carolina football coaching staff was one of the first to offer 2022 defensive tackle Felix Hixon (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) of Jackson, Georgia, and the new staff, led by defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, has picked right back up on him. Hixon said he and Lindsey are communicating with one another and the relationship building process is well underway.

“I like talking to him, he’s actually a cool person,” Hixon said. “He likes to talk football and about things other than football. He likes how I come off the ball with my power, and how I get off blocks and use my hands.”

Hixon has blown up as a recruit as of late — his offer list is at 23 and will continue to grow. Some of his other offers are Tennessee, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Virginia, West Virginia, Arkansas, Penn State and Louisville. Lindsey has the Gamecocks right in the mix with the other top schools on his list.

“I’m really liking them,” Hixon said. ”I can’t actually give you where they are on my list, but it’s looking good for them. Even though Coach Lindsey is new, he’s actually doing a good job communicating with me. I’m actually learning more about him. I’m not sure when I’ll be doing a virtual visit, but they are actually looking good. I haven’t narrowed things down, but I can just say it’s looking good.”

Some of the others Hixon said he’s hearing from regularly include Virginia, Florida, Florida State, Arkansas and Georgia Tech. He will continue to talk with coaches, and of course, he hopes to get out on the road to see some places once the dead period is over.

“What I’m looking for in a school is what I want to study (Business Administration),” Hixon said. “A team that helps me feel like I’m at home, even though I’m not home. I want a team that has brotherhood, and coaches that can help me get to the next level. That’s mainly what I’m looking for.”

Hixon has not yet been rated or ranked in the 247Sports Composite. The only stats available on him from MaxPreps show he had 51 tackles and 1 sack in his sophomore season.