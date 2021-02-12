Gamecocks getting ‘serious thought’ from 2022 safety after giving him first SEC offer

One of the new offers dispensed by South Carolina football on Thursday went to 2022 safety Jourdan Thomas (6-foot-2, 190 pounds). The Gamecocks aren’t the first to offer Thomas, but they are the first from the SEC to do so — his other offers are from Indiana, Coastal Carolina, Troy, Akron, Bethune-Cookman, Marshall and Western Kentucky. So to say Thomas was grateful to hear from Gamecock secondary coach Torrian Gray would be an understatement.

“I started out talking with coach Gray and he said how he likes how I play the game. He had just watched my film,” Thomas said. “We chatted for a bit and he gave me an offer. It was truly a blessing. It was unexpected. It’s my first SEC school and I’m just glad coach Gray took a chance on me and saw my potential. Now that they’ve offered me, I truly do give them serious thought because they produce a lot of NFL defensive backs and that’s what I’m trying to get to. They are definitely in the top right now.”

Thomas said he and Gray had a great initial conversation and they have started the process to get to know one another better.

“He said I’m aggressive, real downhill,” Thomas said. “He liked my versatility because on my film I was everywhere. I play all five DB positions. He just liked the versatility, my instincts and the way I play the game overall. That’s why he offered me. I told him it was one of my dream schools because I was watching South Carolina when Stephon Gilmore was going there. He was excited to offer me and I was excited, too. We both had the mutual feelings and we both look forward to building a relationship with each other.”

Thomas said he’s not sure when he’ll make his decision. He could go all the way to next February. But that could come sooner if he decides to graduate early.

Last season, Thomas had 58 tackles along with 7 sacks and 6 interceptions.

Also on Thursday, the Gamecocks offered 2022 wide receiver Dane Key (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) of Lexington, Kentucky. He’s rated a four-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 31st nationally at his position. HIs father played at Kentucky.

In the past two seasons Key has had 67 catches for 1,309 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also boasts offers from Oregon, Kentucky, Texas, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Penn State, Kansas, Maryland, West Virginia, Purdue and Michigan State.

The Gamecocks also extended an offer to 2022 athlete DeMario Tolan (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) of Kissimmee, Florida. Some of his other offers include Texas A&M, Missouri, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU.

Cornerback Andre Stewart (6-foot, 169 pounds) of Snellville, Georgia, also picked up an offer from South Carolina on Thursday. Rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and 34th nationally at his position, he has other offers from Auburn, Arizona State, Virginia, Indiana and Mississippi State.

The Gamecocks also handed out an offer to 2024 athlete Jayden Lewis (6-foot, 175 pounds) of Anniston, Alabama. He also has an offer from Florida State.