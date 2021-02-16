Gamecocks grad transfer DB target previews final steps before Wednesday decision

Assumption University cornerback transfer Carlins Platel has one more major event in the recruiting process before he announces a commitment Wednesday.

Platel (6-2, 190) is choosing between South Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Mississippi State. The Chants and Bulldogs staffs have done virtual visits with the graduate transfer. On Tuesday around 2 p.m., Platel will get the close-up look with the Gamecocks through a virtual visit.

“We’re going to talk about their campus, their academics, their facilities and what they do on defense,” Platel said. “Once I do the virtual visit, I’m just going to sit on it. I’m going to think about it, pray on it and pick which school I think is the one for me and commit on Wednesday.”

USC and Mississippi State of the SEC are the heavy hitters here, but Sun Belt champion Coastal Carolina has a strong presence as well and can’t be overlooked as Platel contemplates his decision.

“I’ve been talking to them a lot, too,” Platel said. “We’ve been going over the stuff they do with their team defensive-wise. I’m in close contact with their coaches.”

Platel plans to share his decision Wednesday via Twitter. Going into the final stages of this recruiting episode, he does have a favorite in mind.

“I kind of do. I kind of do,” Platel said. “After the visit (Tuesday), and after I think about it some more, it will all come out on Wednesday.”

Platel is originally from Everett, Massachusetts. Division II Assumption University is located in Worcester, Massachusetts.

He played three seasons at Assumption and was first team All-Conference in 2019, his last season of football. He played 33 games for the Greyhounds and recorded 96 tackles with 30 pass break ups and 7 interceptions.