South Carolina’s new coaching staff making big impression on Georgia line recruit

South Carolina has a positive history with Leesburg High School in south Georgia, and the team is loaded with Class of 2022 prospects.

One is offensive lineman Qae’shon Sapp (6-5, 310), and the Gamecocks have thrown their hat into the ring with him. Shane Beamer and new offensive line coach Greg Adkins have made the contacts with Sapp, and they have reason to believe they’ll have some sticking power with him.

“I have a good relationship with Coach Beamer, the head coach,” Sapp said. “I’m sure he’s going to turn South Carolina back around from their previous season. I love the school. It has a great academic program and puts a lot of guys in the NFL. And the coaching staff they have right now is a great rebuilding staff. I’m looking forward to talking to more coaches on the staff.”

Sapp said Adkins has given him a positive review based off what he’s seen on film.

“My athleticism and the way that I move as a big guy,” Sapp said. “He likes how low I can get under pads. He loves that I can pass protect. He loves that I’m versatile and can play guard and tackle. He loves me as a person. I have a great personality, he said.”

Sapp said USC is one of the schools standing out with him right now and will be in his top 10 when he makes one. He’s also feeling good about N.C. State, North Carolina, Miami, Cincinnati, Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Maryland. Sapp wants to major in criminal justice and become a U.S. Marshal one day. That’s part of what he’s looking for in a school.

“Where they have great academics, where they have a great strength and conditioning coach to get me to where I need to be, physically and mentally,” Sapp said. “And coached by some of the best coaches and playing against some of the best guys in practice to get me better. Like everybody says, iron sharpens iron. I just want to get prepared for the next level.”

Sapp does not plan to sign until next February. He has not yet been rated or ranked in the 247Sports Composite that factors in all networks.

Recruiting news and notes

USC has handed out several new offers:

Defensive end Nyjalik Kelly (6-4, 235) of Fort Lauderdale. He’s rated a three-star and ranked the No. 28 defensive end nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

Defensive end Tyreese Fearbry (6-5, 205) of Pittsburgh.

Class of 2023 safety Sylvester Smith (6-2, 193) of Munford, Alabama.

Other recruiting notes: