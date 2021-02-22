Commitment watch: Florida defender could be Beamer’s first pledge for next class

South Carolina does not have a Class of 2022 commitment on the board at this point. Odds are high, though, that the Gamecocks will change that Tuesday when safety Anthony Rose of Hallandale, Florida announces his commitment on Twitter. Rose trimmed his list Saturday to USC, Penn State and Arizona.

Rose (6-4, 180) said Sunday night he thinks he’s made his decision and has told the school.

“They told me I can come and start as a true freshman, and I know I can,” Rose said of the program he chose.

One of the first moves new USC secondary coach Torrian Gray made once he arrived at USC was to offer the entire Hallandale secondary, which is coached by former Auburn star Junior Rosegreen. One he offered, Jaylin Marshall, committed last week to Arizona State. But Rose seems more inclined to go Gray’s way based on the relationship they have built.

“Relationship with me and Coach Gray is a great bond,” Rose said. “We see eye to eye. He likes how I fly around the field, and how I can pull up and tackle. And he says they can use me in many ways.”

Gray isn’t the only coach Rose has conversed with from the USC staff, and he’s gotten a very good feeling from the coaches he’s talked with.

“They’ve got a good staff. Their whole staff, they love me,” Rose said. “I’ve also talked to Coach (Shane) Beamer and Coach (Clayton) White. I’ve talked to the whole defensive staff over the phone.”

Rose is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked 24th nationally among safeties.

USC recruiting notes

▪ USC QB target Drew Allar of Medina, Ohio was offered by Georgia Tech.

▪ Spartanburg punter/kicker William Joyce plans to join USC in the fall as a preferred walk-on.

New USC offers