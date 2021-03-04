South Carolina made his top 10, and he and Torrian Gray keep ‘chopping it up’

Defensive back recruit Mumu Bin-Wahad (6-foot, 180 pounds) of Loganville, Georgia, recently named his top 10 and USC was on the short list. Gamecocks secondary coach Torrian Gray jumped in on Bin-Wahad with an offer on Feb. 1. Since then, his plan has been to stay in touch with Bin-Wahad without wearing out his welcome.

“We talk probably every other week, just chopping it up,” Bin-Wahad said. “He doesn’t try to bother me too much. He’s basically told me everything he needs to say.”

Whatever Gray has told Bin-Wahad has been working. The two seem to have developed a strong relationship at this stage of the recruiting process.

“Coach Gray is my guy and he offered me about a month and a half ago,” Bin-Wahad said. “We’ve been talking ever since and he wants me to come there. He likes my ball skills, my ability to play man or zone, and he likes my size.”

Also on Bin-Wahad’s short list are Penn State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Nebraska, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Arizona State, TCU and UCF. He does not have a favorite and he wants to take some visits before making a decision. In fact, he has scheduled an official visit to West Virginia for June 7.

As for the Gamecocks, Bin-Wahad has visited the campus before, and he has a positive feeling for them at this stage of his recruiting.

“I really feel good South Carolina. I think they are recruiting me pretty good,” he said. “It’s a place that I’ve been watching growing up, so it’s a place I feel comfortable knowing.”

Bin-Wahad added two factors about the schools will be high on his list as he works on his decision.

“NFL development and tradition,” he said.

Bin-Wahad can play safety, corner and nickel. Last season, he recorded 24 tackles with 3 interceptions and 8 pass deflections. He’s rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 40 safety nationally in the 2022 class.

Other recruiting notes

USC QB target Tanner Bailey of Gordo, Alabama, made a visit to Oregon Wednesday.

Safety Emory Floyd of Powder Springs, Georgia, had a virtual visit Wednesday with USC.

USC offered 2023 defensive end Yhonzae Pierre (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) of Eufaula, Alabama.

USC re-offered 2023 defensive end Kelby Collins (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) of Gardendale, Alabama.

USC offered 2023 offensive tackle Luke Montgomery (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) of Findlay, Ohio.

USC offered 2024 cornerback Desmond Ricks (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) of Chesapeake, Virginia, and IMG Academy.

USC offered 2024 cornerback Ify Obidegwu (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) of Baltimore.

USC offered 2025 defensive back Blake Woodby of Baltimore. He also has Boston College and Ole Miss offers.