USC coach Greg Adkins makes positive first impression with O-line target from Georgia

New South Carolina offensive line coach Greg Adkins is making a push for three-star offensive tackle Grayson Mains of Suwanee, Georgia.

Adkins offered Mains (6-5, 265) in February, sight unseen of course with visits still not allowed during the pandemic. Adkins liked what he saw on film enough to make a move for Mains, and he’s got the Gamecocks in a position of strong consideration at this point.

“So far it’s moving in a great direction,” Mains said. “I’m building a great relationship with the offensive line coach and it’s getting stronger from where we started. He sounds like a very smart man. He likes everything about my game. I’ve very excited to create a great relationship.”

Mains has not yet visited USC in person or virtually, but that will come. In the meantime, he is communicating regularly with Adkins and is getting a positive vibe about the new direction of the Gamecock program.

“They gave off a great first impression,” Mains said. “I feel like we are going to be able to build a great relationship. I see the program heading in a good way with the new staff.”

Along with the Gamecocks, Mains said Michigan State and Arizona State are making a big play for him. He also just picked up an offer Tuesday from Tennessee. He also has offers from Air Force, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Purdue, UCF, Liberty, Duke, West Virginia, UAB and East Carolina.

Mains is not rushing the process and he wants to see how things develop with the various staffs before deciding on favorites.

“The relationships I have with the coaches will have a big impact,” Mains said. “I feel like over the summer will be huge with visits, meeting coaches and talking to them in person for the first time. I feel like I want to know my decision by the end of next season.”

Mains will not be graduating early.

Other recruiting notes