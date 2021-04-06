Georgia D-line recruit takes closer look at South Carolina campus

South Carolina has made the top 10 with defensive tackle Felix Hixon of Jackson, Georgia, and now he will make a personal visit to USC this week. Hixon (6-4, 280) will be coming in with his family for a walk around the campus and a ride by the football facilities.

“Just want to just get the feel and see it,” Hixon said. “We’re just going to get the feel for it. I just want to see the atmosphere and what it feels like just to walk around. I can’t do much, but it’s really just looking. It’s nothing particular at the moment but just get the feel for it.”

Hixon also plans to take an official visit with USC, perhaps in June if he can. If not then, he wants to look at one during the season so he can experience a game at Williams-Brice Stadium.

USC defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey has been leading the recruiting efforts for the Gamecocks and he’s made a positive impression on Hixon.

“I really have a good relationship with coach Lindsey,” Hixon said. “I just really enjoy talking to him. We sat down a couple of times and he showed me what he has to bring to the table, what they do as a football team and how they roll. I communicated with the head coach, too, and I’m cool with him. I really just like how they are bringing it and how they are coming towards me and recruiting me. I enjoy them. They are coming at me hard, but they do it in the right way.”

Hixon said he and Lindsey have had some highly detailed conversations about how he would be used in the Gamecocks’ defensive line.

“He wants to use me pretty much at the three technique, play inside and get pressure,” Hixon said. “He’s seen how versatile I am also. I can slide out and play defensive end. That’s what I now. But I think he’ll mainly use me as a three technique.”

Hixon is planning to take official visits to Georgia Tech June 18 and Virginia June 25, though he wasn’t 100% certain on the Virginia date. The others in his top 10 are Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Georgia, Louisville, Arkansas and Wisconsin.

Recruiting notes