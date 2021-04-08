Gamecocks offer four-star QB for 2022 class

South Carolina quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield has made a decision on a quarterback he wants to pursue for the 2022 class, and he has set the bar high.

Satterfield on Tuesday night offered four-star Braden Davis of Middletown, Delaware. Davis (6-5, 184) is ranked the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback nationally in his class in the 247Sports Composite.

Davis has not publicly narrowed his college list, but he has a number of big-time offers to include Duke, Maryland, Florida, Oregon, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Iowa, Arkansas, Florida State, Stanford and Michigan State. He also was offered by Alabama, LSU and Georgia, but they’ve taken other quarterback commitments for the class.

Last month Davis made a stop in Columbia for a personal tour of the campus. He also visited N.C. State, Duke and Georgia Tech while on that trip.

“Everything was really nice,” Davis said following his trip to USC. “Today was the first time I’ve very been to South Carolina. I got to check out that I wanted to see, the academic buildings, all the dorms, the football facilities, see the stadium, stuff like that. It was a great visit. Campus-wise, it was really just South Carolina’s flavor and a regular college campus.”

Davis at the time said would like to make a decision before the NCAA dead period ends May 31.

Davis moved to Florida for the 2020 season but suffered an ankle injury in the third game and returned to Delaware. In three games he was 21-of-47 passing for 261 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed for 44 yards and two scores.

His father is Antone Davis, former All-American offensive lineman at Tennessee and the No. 8 pick in the 1991 draft.

Defensive tackle visits USC campus

Defensive tackle Felix Hixon of Jackson, Georgia took a personal visit to USC Monday and part of Tuesday, the first time he’d had a chance to see the campus and Columbia in person. Hixon visited with his parents. They toured the city and the campus, including a stop by some of the football facilities for a closer look.

“It was real good. I enjoyed going around the campus,” Hixon said. “Of course, I couldn’t go in any of the facilities and do anything with that, but I enjoyed my time in the city. What really stood out was the stadium itself. Coming into the town, you can see it and it’s like one of the biggest things there. We couldn’t go into the indoor facility, but we saw it. That’s a big indoor facility. And even though you are in South Carolina, it almost feels like a Florida kind of vibe.”

Prior to the visit, all Hixon had seen of USC were pictures. He said the in-person experience was just as good as those pictures depicted.

“I’d seen the pictures and all, but actually being there, it actually really felt good,” Hixon said. “I actually loved it. I loved the atmosphere.”

Defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey is pursuing Hixon for the Gamecocks. He couldn’t see him in person on the visit, but he did speak with him up on the phone after he left the campus and completed his visit.

“He was telling me how good the atmosphere was, and how they treated him since he was new,” Hixon said. “When I went there, I was like, I could see why it did. It was cool. I liked it.”

Hixon said he’ll make a return visit, on his own, to USC in June. He doesn’t plan to take his official visit with the Gamecocks until the season. Currently he has official visits set for Georgia Tech and Virginia in June. He also has Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Georgia, Louisville, Arkansas and Wisconsin on his short list

Other Gamecock recruiting notes

▪ USC offered safety Peyton Williams (6-0 180) of Rockwall, Texas. Michigan State and Maryland also have offered.

▪ USC offered 2023 linebacker Tackett Curtis (6-2 195) of Many, Louisiana. He’s rated a four-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 3 outside linebacker nationally in his class. He was first team All-State last season and the 2A Defensive Player of the Year. He had 92 tackles and four interceptions in helping his team win a state championship. Curtis also has offers from LSU, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Miami, Iowa State, Auburn, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Southern Cal and Ole Miss