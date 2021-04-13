Gamecock QB target to narrow recruitment, with commitment possible in coming weeks

South Carolina quarterback target Braden Davis of Middletown, Delaware will announce Tuesday a date for when he will drop his short list of six or seven schools he’s considering. USC would appear to be a lock for that short list.

The four-star QB recently made a personal visit to the campus, and he was offered by USC head coach Shane Beamer and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield a week ago. The communication between the two sides has been steady.

“I actually talked to coach Beamer today (Monday),” Davis said. “I didn’t realize this, but one of my friends MarShawn Lloyd, he’s actually doing engineering at South Carolina, which is what I plan to do. That’s great. We’re actually going to get on a Zoom call this week and just talk some ball. We’ve just been doing a bunch of FaceTime calls, texting back and forth, stuff like that.”

Cincinnati offered Davis on Monday. Some of his other offers include Duke, Maryland, Alabama, Florida, Oregon, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, West Virginia, NC State, Stanford, Iowa, Florida State and Arkansas.

Davis has not set any official visits at this point. And apparently, those won’t take place before he makes a commitment.

“I’m thinking I’m going to make a decision before the dead period ends, and then I’ll be able to take my official visits,” Davis said. The NCAA is expected to end the dead period that prevents visits of any kind effective May 31.

Gamecock recruiting notes