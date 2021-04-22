Highly productive Louisiana running back reacts to South Carolina offer

Class of 2023 running back Trey Holly of Farmerville, Louisiana is not very big, but he packs a punch.

Over the past two seasons, Holly (5-8, 180) has rushed for 4,347 yards with 65 touchdowns, and has caught 33 passes for 648 yards and five more scores. His stock has risen to the point where he is rated a four-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 4 running back nationally in his class.

Tuesday afternoon Union Parish High School, Holly got called into his coach’s office. He hadn’t done anything wrong. USC running backs coach Montario Hardesty was on the coach’s phone, and he had a message for Holly.

“My coach called me in the office and he told me somebody wanted to talk to me,” Holly said. “He said this is South Carolina. I just got happy right then because I knew they were about to offer me. I got happy, and I was just screaming and stuff, because where I come from, people rarely get offers. It just felt special to me.”

Holly said Hardesty explained to him what he liked about him on film that led him to make the offer.

“He said he loved my game and stuff,” Holly said. “He was like, I’m a humble and patient kid. And he thinks their offense is a fit for me and is perfect for me. He was telling me, you’re short, but I like how you play. You’re explosive, quick first step and not scared. You’ve got heart. He said they are going to stay in contact with me. He said he’s going to call my head coach and check up on me. In the summer, they are going to try to get me out there to come visit.”

Holly already is loading up with offers. Some others besides USC include LSU, Arizona State, Kansas, SMU, Florida State, Ole Miss, Georgia, Western Kentucky, Liberty, Louisiana Tech and Utah.

“Right now, I don’t know where I want to go,” Holly said. “I’m looking for a college that will make me feel like I’m at home, and see what their style of play in running the ball.”

Last season, Holly was named the Louisiana Class 3A Outstanding Offensive Player after leading his team to the state championship game.