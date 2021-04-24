Gamecocks are among D-tackle’s Top 10. Will they get one of his 5 official visits?

Defensive tackle Aaron Bryant of Southaven, Mississippi has scheduled official visits with Georgia (June 4-6), Texas A&M (June 18-20) and Texas (June 25-27).

In addition to the Bulldogs, Longhorns and Aggies, Bryant’s top 10 includes South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, Indiana, LSU, Mississippi and Oregon.

Bryant (6-4, 206) is in the information-gathering phase of his recruitment by USC and is currently building a relationship with defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey. He’s also talked with head coach Shane Beamer.

“At this point, I’m just talking to them about the school and stuff,” Bryant said. “I could very easily play early at South Carolina. (Lindsey) is also telling me that the city is different, South Carolina is very different than everywhere else.”

Bryant, who recorded 69 tackles and six sacks this past season, also has been familiarizing himself with how the Gamecocks have produced some high-level defensive linemen.

“I knew they had developed some really good defensive linemen in the past, like Jadeveon Clowney,” he said. “I learned about Melvin Ingram, and recently they developed some really, really good guys.”

In addition to USC, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Oregon are in the running for his final two official visits.

“The first three that I set up, I wasn’t really thinking about it,” Bryant said. “The last two, it’s where anybody could get it. I need to slow down to make sure I give it some clear thought.”

Bryant has no timetable for his commitment and doesn’t believe he’ll make it this summer.

Gamecock recruiting notes