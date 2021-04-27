‘The stars are aligning’: Gamecock QB target previews impending college decision

Four-star quarterback Braden Davis of Middletown, Delaware announced on social media Monday night that he will make his college commitment public at 6 p.m. Friday.

Davis (6-5, 184) plans to announce his decision live on Instagram and then post it on other social media. He has been considering South Carolina, N.C. State, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Duke, Stanford and West Virginia.

“Yes sir, I would say I’m pretty sure,” Davis said Monday night about his decision. “I’m 99%. There are a lot of things I look for in a college, and this place that I feel like I’m wanting to go to, really it feels like the stars are kind of aligning for the situation to happen. Everything that I’m really looking for I feel like I’ll be able to accomplish. Everything that I’m really looking for in a college is at this place, so I’m feeling comfortable with my decision.”

Davis said he did his due diligence during the recruiting process, and he feels he is making a highly informed decision.

“Throughout the whole process, I’ve gathered information from everybody that I can,” Davis said. “The different colleges, my parents, my coaches, people that are close to me. Since I’ve been able to get all that information, I feel like I can make my own decision. I’ve made my decision, and my parents don’t actually know about it right now. They don’t know where I’m going to commit to. It’s really my decision in the end. My parents definitely had their two cents and dropped their information whenever they can. They just try to support me. All in all, it’s going to be my decision.”

Davis knows two Delaware natives on the USC squad, running back MarShawn Lloyd and defensive end Debo Williams. And his teammate, defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye, visited USC on Sunday for the spring game and also has an offer from the Gamecocks.

The two have talked about playing together in college, but that doesn’t mean Davis has shared his news.

“He thinks he knows. He might have a pretty good idea,” he said. “He doesn’t know at this point. I haven’t told anybody.”

Davis visited USC on a personal trip in late March. He also did a major Zoom meeting with head coach Shane Beamer and the staff in early April.

Davis moved to Florida for the 2020 season but suffered an ankle injury in the third game and returned to Delaware. In three games he was 21-of-47 passing for 261 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed for 44 yards and two scores.

His father is Antone Davis, former All-American offensive lineman at Tennessee and the No. 8 pick in the 1991 NFL Draft.

Gamecock recruiting notes

▪ South Carolina tight end target Oscar Delp of Cumming, Georgia said Monday night he will take an unofficial visit to Clemson with his family June 3. He has three official visits set with Georgia June 4, Florida June 11 and USC June 25. He plans to take the other two in the fall. One he is planning for Michigan. The other one could go to Clemson, Alabama or Oklahoma. He’s also considering an unofficial visit to North Carolina if he can work that out.

▪ Safety DeQuandre Smith of Spring Valley and athlete Zan Dunham of Chester confirmed they attended the USC spring game Sunday.