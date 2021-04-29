Jimmy Lindsey’s efforts keep Gamecocks in top group with 4-star Louisiana D-lineman 

Defensive end Quency Wiggins of Baton Rouge, Louisiana says South Carolina is in the Top 5 for his services.

The 6-foot-7, 265-pound Class of 2022 target revealed he has about seven or eight schools that have earned his attention, including the Gamecocks. He has kept in touch with USC defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey since the Gamecocks offered in January.

“We talk about everything. We talk football and life in general,” Wiggins said. “He’s a smart man, he knows what he’s doing as far as coaching. He’s an honest dude and that’s what I really like.”

Wiggins said the Gamecocks are intrigued by his combination of size and speed, noting that USC is telling him he could play multiple positions.

“(Lindsey) likes how long and athletic I am and I’m very coachable,” Wiggins said.

The junior has conducted two virtual visits with USC and plans to take an official visit to Columbia at some point during the football season. He has set official visits with Southern Cal for June 4 and Auburn for June 25.

“They are Top 5, they’re pretty good,” Wiggins says when handicapping the Gamecocks chances of getting him to sign. “I can’t tell you who’s up there with them, it’s all in my head. I’ve got to think. It’s hard right now.”

Wiggins named a Top 10 in mid-March of USC, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Southern Cal, Baylor, Michigan, Auburn, Oregon, Mississippi State and LSU. Since then he’s added offers from Florida and Texas, and they could become factors down the road. He attended LSU and Florida State spring games and recently called LSU his favorite.

Wiggins totaled 45 tackles with 11 sacks last season. Wiggins is rated a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 15 strongside defensive end nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 14 prospect in Louisiana.

Gamecock recruiting notes