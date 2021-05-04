Texas defender intrigued by offer from Gamecocks

Safety Peyton Williams of Rockwall, Texas says he’s still in the information-gathering phase of his recruitment, but an offer last month from South Carolina has him considering a place in Columbia.

Williams (6-1, 180) is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and is ranked the No. 63 safety nationally in the class.

“My coach knows someone at South Carolina, so he contacted them and they really liked my film,” Williams said when asked about his connection to Gamecocks. “Everyone on the coaching staff liked my film.”

Offers from Akron, Maryland, Florida State and Colorado came shortly after the one from the Gamecocks in April. With so little time passing since then, Williams is not in a position to start thinking about favorites.

“I have a couple of options, but right now I haven’t made any decisions,” Williams said. “I still have to do all the research for most of the schools to see my major and what I fit into. I haven’t looked into all that.”

The Heath High School safety says that USC wants him to visit. He’s also looking at Michigan, Maryland and New Mexico for possible visits. He notes that his planned field of study will weigh heavily on his decision.

“Somewhere that has my major (engineering),” he said. “And to be able to get some playing time.”

As a junior, Williams recorded 82 tackles with five interceptions. He says graduating early is an option, though he has no timetable on selecting his college destination.

Other Notes

▪ USC offered 2024 WR/CB Da’Vontae Floyd (5-11 170) of Norfolk, Virginia.

▪ 2023 WR Devin Hyatt of Dutch Fork was re-offered by Tennessee.