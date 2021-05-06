Local QB being recruited by Gamecocks to focus on defense. Does it matter to him?

Midlands product DeQuandre Smith (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) is a superb athlete on the football field. He stars for Spring Valley HS at quarterback and safety, and he could play either position in college. The 247Sports Composite rates him as a three-star dual threat QB and ranks him 24th nationally at that position.

South Carolina football has offered Smith, but as a safety, not a quarterback. That could be an issue for the Gamecocks, because Smith is clear in his mind about what he wants to play in college, and position choice is important to him.

“Yes sir, it kind of does matter to me,” Smith said. “Quarterback. I work really hard at it, so that’s what I want to be.”

Smith said he has discussed his desire to be a quarterback with USC head coach Shane Beamer and secondary coach Torrian Gray.

“They said they were going to talk it out more and probably give me some packages for quarterback as well,” Smith said. Would that satisfy him? “Not all the way. I wouldn’t say it was a (deal) killer, but it’s definitely a lower chance.”

The Gamecocks, however, continue to work Smith knowing, perhaps, they can point to the example of Dakereon Joyner as a high school quarterback who has moved to another position (wide receiver) and has the chance to be a star there.

“They tell me that South Carolina is a home,” Smith said. “It’s right around the corner from my house. Everybody there is family and it’s just a home.”

Smith has done several Zoom visits with the Gamecocks, and he did a virtual visit a couple of months ago. He also got a close-up look at the team by attending the spring game.

“It was amazing, a great atmosphere,” Smith said. “It’s definitely somewhere I could call home. It was a great atmosphere and I liked it.”

Michigan also offered Smith early, but he said he’s not hearing much from the Wolverines at this point. Georgia Southern, FAU and Charlotte also have offered and want him strictly as a quarterback. Of those, Smith said he’s talking the most with Georgia Southern, and really, his decision right now is between USC as a safety or Georgia Southern as a quarterback.

Smith said he doesn’t have a decision timeline because he wants to see what other offers will come in.

Last season, Smith passed for 1,258 yards and rushed for 478 more while accounting for 18 touchdowns.