One of nation’s top corners taking a close look at Gamecocks, locks in official visit

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer and secondary coach Torrian Gray aren’t shy when it comes to recruiting some of the top defensive backs in the South. They know they have a major need in their secondary, and they are trying to attract as many big-time players as possible to their campus for visits.

One that’s penciled in a visit to Columbia, after multiple conversations with the Gamecocks, is cornerback Trequon Fegans of Oxford, Alabama.

Fegans (6-2, 181) is a four-star prospect and ranked ninth nationally among cornerbacks in the 247Sports Composite. His stats the last two season support that status. This past season he had 52 tackles, broke up 18 passes and had three interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. In 2019 he had 87 tackles, broke up 21 passes and had five interceptions, returning each for a touchdown.

Fegans said it’s pretty simple what Gray and other coaches like about him.

“My length, my ability to make plays on the ball and when I’ve got the ball in my hands,” Fegans said.

The Gamecocks are battling some elite company for Fegans’ attention. So far, so good for USC.

“We just talk mainly about life,” Fegans said. “I set an official up. I talked to the head coach. I hear from them every week. Coach Gray said he likes my game, I’m the next big thing to come. I feel highly good about South Carolina. I got a friend that’s going to play for them (Sam Reynolds). And they just had Jaycee Horn.”

Fegans has set an official visit with the Gamecocks for June 18. He also has one with Miami for June 4. And he said Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama are other others he’s considering for official visits.

In December Fegans included South Carolina in his top ten along with Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Penn State, Nebraska and Florida.

Asked what he’s looking for in the school he’ll choose, Fegans replied, “Education, a degree, home, family.”

And would it be safe to assume he’ll be hard to pull out of Alabama? “No sir,” he said. “Everybody is neutral right now.”

Fegans plans to make his decision around the second week of his season. He will sign early and graduate in December.

