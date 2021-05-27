Gamecocks holding strong with sought-after linebacker from Georgia

EJ Lightsey

South Carolina was one of the first major programs to offer linebacker E.J. Lightsey of Fitzgerald, Georgia, and he plans to reward the Gamecocks for their interest with a visit.

The type of visit and the date are still to be determined as he communicates with head coach Shane Beamer and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Clayton White.

“I’m supposed to come to South Carolina for an unofficial, but I don’t have a date yet,” Lightsey said. “I think they want me to take an official during the season on a game weekend, but we haven’t figured out when that’s going to be.”

Lightsey (6-2, 210) said a recent conversation with White shed more light on the plans he would have for him in his 4-2-5 Gamecock defensive scheme.

“He went over some things showing me how I would fit well in the system, how the defensive-side of the ball is real linebacker friendly,” Lightsey said. “It allows the linebackers to make plays. He said when I get a chance to play, I can come in and do big things there. Once I hear something like that, it makes me do my research more and make that team go higher on my board. Playing time is really an important thing in trying to get to the next level.”

Lightsey said he has official visits scheduled with Georgia Tech on June 11 and Florida for June 18. LSU and Auburn are two others he’s looking at for official visits. The Gamecocks are fighting with those four programs and a couple of others for Lightsey’s attention.

“They were the first ones to offer. Ever since then, South Carolina has been one of my top schools,” he said. “I don’t have all the way down to the top three yet, but I’ve got a top seven: Florida, Auburn, Florida State, South Carolina, Georgia, LSU and Georgia Tech.”

Lightsey, a three-star prospect, said he doesn’t plan to make a decision until sometime during his season. That could come early in the schedule or around the middle of the season.

Last season Lightsey recorded 111 total tackles with 13 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Savannah defender ‘blown away’ by USC offer

USC has been sending out a lot of scholarship offers in the last couple of weeks. One went out to Class of 2023 defensive end Troy Ford Jr. of Savannah.

For Ford (6-1, 235), his offer from the Gamecocks late last week caught him by surprise.

“Some of the coaches started following me, and I received some camp invites and a prospect form, so I knew they were interested but did not think they would offer me yet,” Ford said. “I was blown away and so grateful that they believe in me to offer me this early. I can’t wait to get there in June to visit.”

Ford said he first communicated with new USC defensive analyst Joe Bowen. He called him last Thursday and Bowen turned the conversation over to defensive coordinator Clayton White.

“He said he liked how aggressive and fast I play the game, that my style of playing can match their defense,” Ford said. “This offer is very special. it’s SEC so they have the best competition in the nation, and it is close to home. It’s only a couple of hours from my house.”

Ford said he will visit USC June 5 and Georgia Tech June 22. The Yellow Jackets also have offered along with Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.

Gamecock recruiting notes