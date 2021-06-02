South Pointe standout works out for South Carolina coaches. Will an offer follow?

Tuesday was the first day that high school football recruits could check out college campuses, and some took advantage by staying close to home.

South Pointe (Rock Hill) High School cornerback Quan Peterson (6-1, 175) was one of those as he and his dad took in the sights at the University of South Carolina.

“It was a nine,” Peterson said when rating his visit on a scale of 1-10. “I liked it. They’ve got opportunities for my major and stuff. I’ve been to South Carolina a bunch of times ... it was like a refresher.”

He says Tuesday’s trip was good because “everything was new.” He noted that he “went around the facility and worked out a little bit.”

The rising senior detailed that his workout included ball drills and running the 40, though he wasn’t quite sure how fast he ran the dash. When pressed if it was a 4.1 or 4.2, Peterson joked, “I wish.”

He chatted with defensive backs coach Torrian Gray and says he was able to speak with head coach Shane Beamer before he left campus. And though he doesn’t have an offer yet from USC, he is hoping that one will come.

Peterson says he’s leaving Wednesday to visit Tulane, before traveling on to Florida State. He has official visits scheduled with Syracuse and Marshall and plans to check out Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Charlotte.

247Sports considers Peterson a three-star prospect and the No. 21 recruit in the state for the 2022 class.

The Gamecocks have a history recruiting South Pointe High School, with wide receiver O’Mega Blake signing as part of Beamer’s 2021 class. Before that such USC stars as Jadeveon Clowney, Stephon Gilmore and DeVonte Holloman all played at the Rock Hill school.

Hometown receiver has Gamecocks in top group

Dutch Fork High School wide receiver Antonio Williams (6-0, 180) revealed his top 15 schools Monday. South Carolina is on the list, while Clemson (no offer) is not. Williams has scheduled unofficial visits to USC for Friday and Clemson for Sunday, according to 247Sports.

The top 15 for Williams at this point are USC, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss, Auburn, Oregon, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Miami, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Southern Cal and Penn State.

USC has been making a strong push for Williams, trying to convince him to stay home and help them rebuild the program under Shane Beamer.

“They tell me that they really want me,” Williams said earlier this year. ”I know it’s a new coaching staff. I’m excited to see what they have to offer this season coming up. Hopefully, they do well. That’s what I’m hoping. I’m excited for it.”

Clemson has one receiver committed in Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach, and the Tigers have Williams in the mix for one of their next offers from receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“They’ve only offered a couple of receivers, so I’m being patient,” he said earlier in the year. “(Grisham) thinks I’m one of the best receivers in my class. I think the same thing. I don’t know what they’re waiting on.”

Williams also has plans to visit Georgia, Auburn and Ole Miss in June.

Last season Williams caught 51 passes for 837 yards and eight touchdowns, and had 1,504 total yards and 10 total touchdowns.

Gamecock recruiting notes