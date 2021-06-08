How a small-school SC football prospect landed an offer from the Gamecocks

Kylic Horton

Football coaches sometimes will take a flier on a prospect they see in camp. Speed opens eyes, and the most unheralded of players who burn a fast 40 time will get attention.

Such was the case last week at South Carolina with off-the-radar wide receiver Kylic Horton (6-4, 180) of Clarendon Hall in Summerton. Horton came to the Shane Beamer camp and turned in a 4.4 time in the 40-yard dash. He also posted other impressive test results.

The result? An offer from Beamer and receivers coach Justin Stepp.

“The first day I tested and did well,” Horton said. “They loved my testing, all the verticals, the 40-yard dash, I ran a 4.4, and I had a 39-inch vertical. I guess they liked that. I performed well. I told Coach Stepp I was going to come back the next day. The next day I didn’t do any testing. I did the same, performed well, and then Coach Beamer came to me and presented me the offer.”

Horton has played eight-man football throughout his high school career — Clarendon Hall is part of the S.C. Independent Schools Association. He did not come to Beamer’s camp thinking he’d leave with an offer. When he got it, he wasn’t sure how to react.

“I was excited, but I didn’t really show it,” Horton said. “At the time, I couldn’t. I had to soak it up til I got home, and I was very excited. Coach Beamer said I can help the program out a lot. I think I can help the program out a lot myself.”

Horton also has offers from Gardner-Webb and Benedict. Obviously, the offer puts USC at the top of his list.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” Horton said.

He and his parents are returning to Columbia early Friday morning for an unofficial visit and more conversation with the coaches. Has the thought of committing entered his mind?

“That’s undecided,” Horton said. “I don’t know.”

Right now, Horton plans to go to Virginia Tech on Thursday for a camp and to Coastal Carolina for a camp June 18.

Gamecock recruiting notes

Linebacker Carter Wyatt (6-2, 215) of Shallotte, North Carolina made an unofficial to USC on Monday morning. The Gamecocks have not offered and would like to see him in action, but he’s had hand surgery and can’t work out. There is interest both ways. He took an official to Duke last weekend.

USC offered 2023 tight end Preston Zinter (6-3, 215) of Lawrence, Massachusetts. Notre Dame, Georgia and LSU are among his offers.

2023 defensive tackle Joel Starlings (6-5, 300) of Richmond visited USC on Monday.

USC 2023 linebacker target Josiah Trotter of Philadelphia was offered by Ohio State.

2024 OT Kam Pringle of Woodland camped at Florida Monday and was offered. He also has camped at USC.