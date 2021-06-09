Beamer wraps first official visits. Defender says Gamecocks ‘a top school for sure’

Felix Hixon

The South Carolina football program’s three official visits, held to start the week, have been completed.

Linebacker Abdul Carter of Glenside, Pennsylvia; running back Ramon Brown of Midlothian, Virginia; and defensive tackle Felix Hixon of Jackson, Georgia were the first official visits for the month of June at USC. There are more to come.

Hixon also visited USC in April, and he’s been a primary target for defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey. He’s been strong on the Gamecocks throughout the recruiting process, and the official visit seemed to verify in his mind a lot of what he already knew.

“It went great, it was awesome,” said Hixon, who was joined on the visit by his mother. “Actually getting the chance to meet coaches for the first time in person and actually getting to see the facility and things like that, that was great. They showed me where we would be staying, the weight room, the position meeting room, the team meeting room.

“They showed us how to cook some things. I’m not a bad cook. I actually know how to cook a few things myself.”

Hixon and Lindsey have had a lot of contact during his recruitment, and a lot of things have already been spelled out for him, so there weren’t a lot of technical defensive items for him and Lindsey to discuss.

“Me and Coach Lindsey had already gone over some things before,” Hixon said. “He was just telling me how he runs his defensive line some more. He sees me playing interior line, three-technique.”

Before departing Wednesday afternoon, Hixon also got a few minutes alone with head coach Shane Beamer.

“Coach Beamer is a great person,” Hixon said. “He really wants me to come there. He said he can see great things happening. He’s just really good people.”

Hixon also has taken an official visit to Wisconsin, and he has four more official visits planned. As much as he might like USC, he’s not ready to take that next step with them — yet.

“I’m not going to say too much. I’m just going to say it felt great being here,” Hixon said. “It’s a top school for sure. After these visits, we’ll see how everything else is. I’m just somewhat comparing these other schools. Sometime in July I will come to a decision.”

This weekend, Hixon will take an official visit to Illinois. He also will take official visits to Georgia Tech and Virginia, and he plans to work in an unofficial stop to Georgia in late June.

South Carolina was great I enjoyed my time being there, I will be back ️ — Felix Hixon (@50ontop) June 9, 2021

