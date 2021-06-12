Pennsylvania recruit’s first official visit is with Gamecocks. He gives USC high marks

Four-star linebacker Abdul Carter of Glenside, Pennsylvania wrapped up his official visit to South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.

Carter (6-4, 235) is highly regarded nationally among linebacker targets and is ranked the No. 10 prospect in Pennsylvania in the 247Sports Composite. The Gamecocks are the first to get him on campus for an official visit, and he left Columbia with some positive thoughts about the program — and with an offer.

“Everything went good, good experience, really good people and a really nice facility,” Carter said. “Nice campus and nice stadium. Everybody that was around me, all the coaches, were honest. It was true. It felt real. I didn’t feel any fake love or them just wanting me for who I am. I think they really want to make better and help me be the best that I can be.”

Carter reported an offer from South Carolina later Wednesday night via social media.

USC defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Clayton White spent a lot of time with Carter and spelled out for him how he would be used in his defense.

“Mike linebacker, Will linebacker, somebody who can stop the run, who can blitz, cover the pass, stuff like that,” Carter said. “I think we got pretty close. Great guy, good coach. We’re going to keep getting closer as this process goes on.”

There’s a long way to go in Carter’s recruitment, but the Gamecocks certainly positioned themselves well for continued consideration.

“They are definitely one of my top choices going down the road,” Carter said.

Carter was at a Penn State camp before coming to USC. He has plans to camp at Ohio State June 16, and he’ll either visit or camp at Ole Miss June 22. He does not have any other official visits set at this point. Some of his other offers are Southern Cal, Tennessee, Maryland, Michigan, Pitt, Rutgers, LSU and Kentucky.

Carter said he will return to USC this fall for a game with the weekend still to be determined. He’s not looking at making a decision until the fall and might wait until National Signing Day.

Weekend visit note

Two other official visitors for USC this weekend, confirmed by a source, will be cornerback Nick Cull (5-11, 175) of Donalsonville, Georgia and cornerback Antonio Kite (6-1, 180) of Anniston, Alabama.

Cull took an unofficial visit to Florida June 1 and one to Ole Miss last weekend. He also has an official visit scheduled with Miami for June 18 and is looking at Florida for a visit. He also has been to camp at Alabama. Some of his other offers are LSU, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Virginia and Indiana. He’s rated a three-star by 247Sports.

Kite is a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 21 athlete nationally in the class in the 247Sports Composite. He can also play wide receiver. He also has an official visit to Tennessee set for June 25, and one to Florida State in September. Some other offers are Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.