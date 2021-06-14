Priority tailback target gives Gamecocks stop a glowing review after official visit

The top running back prospect for South Carolina in the 2022 recruiting class, Jaylon Glover of Lakeland, Florida, was in for his official visit over the weekend.

Glover (5-9, 195) rushed for 1,588 yards and 31 touchdowns last season, after a sophomore season of 1,592 and 14 touchdowns. He’s rated a three-star prospect and ranked the No. 34 running back nationally and the No. 58 prospect in Florida.

Glover also has offers from Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Utah, Iowa, Iowa State, Miami, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Florida State and Nebraska.

After wrapping up his official visit to USC on Sunday afternoon, Glover offered this review:

“Everything was great. The staff, all the events we went to, the players and the recruits that were with us, I had fun. It was a great time in Columbia, and I can’t wait to come back. We’re going to find out. They were talking about week one (of the season), but I might come back before then.”

On his meeting with running backs coach Montario Hardesty:

“Coach Hardesty was preaching the same thing that he’s always said to me, that I’m their number one back on their board. He’s always telling me that. They would love to have me there. They offer so much in their offense. They don’t care about grade. They don’t do favoritism. Whoever is the best guy, they are going to touch the rock. He’s always telling me that. He keeps it real. It’s the relationship he’s built with me. Coach Hardesty is my guy.”

On where USC stands with him after the official visits:

“USC has always been high for me. Even when coach (Des) Kitchings was there. Coach (Shane) Beamer called me when he was at Oklahoma (after taking the USC job) and that really meant a lot. That left an impression on me and my parents as well. That was big.”

Glover will visit Georgia Tech next weekend followed by Florida State and Utah. He would like to make his decision in July.

In-state defender plans return trip to USC

Defensive lineman Davin Jackson (6-2, 250) of Sumter is on a mission this month to prove to the recruiters and the analysts who don’t think he’s major college material that they are wrong. He’s one for one this month.

Last week he worked out in camp at USC for Shane Beamer and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, and they offered a scholarship. On Friday was at Clemson’s camp out with a goal to show coaches there that he is worthy of an offer from them as well.

“I’ve been talking to Todd Bates,” Jackson said. “He wants to see me in person. He wants to see how I do in the camp and things like that. Same with South Carolina, that’s how they were.”

Jackson was confident going into his workout for the Gamecocks. He planned to carry that same confidence with him onto the field at Clemson.

“I think a lot of schools look at my height, but I don’t really think it matters too much,” he said. “When I do drills and things like that, I feel like it makes college coaches change their mind.”

Jackson is set to revisit USC June 27. Since getting their offer, he has been in regular contact with coaches.

“Coach Lindsey text me and calls me a good bit,” Jackson said. “We chill on the phone. Coach Beamer, he’s sent me some videos and talked to me a little bit through text, too.”

Jackson said he will take an unofficial visit to Charlotte on Tuesday, and he has official visits set with Syracuse on June 18 and Coastal Carolina June 25.