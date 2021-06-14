4-star receiver recaps USC official visit, likes Gamecocks’ plan for him in offense

Wide receiver Peter Kikwata of Germantown, Maryland was at South Carolina for an official visit over the weekend.

Kikwata (6-1, 170) is a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 45 receiver nationally and the No. 6 prospect in Maryland in the 247Sports Composite. Last season he caught 16 passes for 500 yards and eight touchdowns in a shortened schedule.

His other offers include West Virginia, Florida State, Duke, Kentucky, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Pitt, Boston College, Maryland and Miami.

Kikwata had this review of his weekend with the Gamecocks after wrapping things up Sunday afternoon:

“It was great. I enjoyed myself,” he said. “I enjoyed myself with the coaches and the players. I felt like it was a genuine family. It felt like a second home honestly. As soon as I walked out the hotel, there’s plenty of things to do, plenty of people roaming around. Great people, also.”

On his conversation with receivers coach Justin Stepp:

“I sat in the office with coach Stepp for like an hour talking straight football. I loved what they’re trying to do with me here, trying to move me around, not keep me in one place, make mismatches, matchups. I loved it.”

On where USC stands with him after his official visit:

“South Carolina is definitely a top contender. It’s my relationship with Coach Stepp. I knew him since he was at Arkansas, so he offered when he first got the job down here. I’ve built a relationship with other coaches on the staff. And once I came, they greeted me with open arms, treated me like I was family. The players did also.”

Kikwata has an official visit set with West Virginia for June 24. He does not have any other official visits planned for June or late July and is planning on taking the rest in the fall.

Commitment announcement incoming?

USC head coach Shane Beamer on Sunday afternoon issued a pair of “Welcome Home” tweets signifying two players had committed to the Gamecocks.

Safety Jy’Vonte McClendon Sunday afternoon publicly announce his commitment following his official visit. And the Gamecocks are expected to get a public commitment from defensive tackle Jamaal Whyce (6-4, 250) of Miami next Sunday.

Whyce visited USC earlier in the week and soon after that visit tweeted he was shutting down his recruiting and would be announcing a decision June 20. A source confirmed the second “Welcome Home” tweet by Beamer was related to Whyce.

Whyce is rated a three-star prospect and ranked the No. 102 defensive lineman nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He had 39 tackles and six sacks last season.

He also has offers from Miami, Alabama, Kentucky, Pitt, Ole Miss, Indiana, Syracuse and Florida.

Other Notes