USC official visit gives Mississippi State baseball commit something to think about

Stone Blanton of Madison, Mississippi

Four-star linebacker Stone Blanton of Madison, Mississippi is a two-sport standout. He committed to Mississippi State for baseball only in 2019, but now he’s looking at options to play both sports somewhere, including Mississippi State.

Blanton (6-2, 220) had this to say about South Carolina, where he was this past weekend for an official visit.

“It was amazing. The facilities were incredible. The people were even better,” he said. “I love the coaches there. They were very welcoming and seemed very personable. Me and my family enjoyed the town and the college. We’re fired up about it.”

He’s ranked the No. 32 linebacker nationally and the No. 7 prospect in Mississippi in the 247Sport Composite. Last season he made 121 tackles with 17 tackles for loss and 6 sacks.

Blanton’s offer list also includes Louisville, Stanford, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Baylor and Duke.

On his conversations this weekend with USC defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Clayton White:

“They want to use me as a middle linebacker and maybe progress into a Will linebacker. He wants me to be kind of a leader on the defense and make a bunch of plays.”

On meeting with Gamecocks baseball coach Mark Kingston:

“I had a meeting with Coach Kingston in his office. It went really well. He said I can do both there and they’d be happy to have me if I come. I just have to work hard, get a schedule, but it’s really doable.”

On where the Gamecocks fit in with him at this point after the visit:

“They’ve got to be up there near the top. I loved it. It’s a great place, a great place. They were awesome. I’m definitely going to keep in touch with them real well and I plan to make it back for a game.”

What’s the status of the commitment with Mississippi State?

“It’s kind of hard to explain because I love the staff over there and I love them. I don’t want to be disrespectful to them at all. I committed to them for baseball in 2019, but I haven’t committed yet fully because I’m doing both. I still love them, love their staff. I’m just trying to see everything so I can make the best educated decision.”

Blanton said he will be taking visits to Auburn, Louisville, Southern Miss, Oregon and Stanford. Oregon and Stanford will be official visits, and he’ll take two more official visits in the fall.