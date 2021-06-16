Gamecocks reward in-state defensive lineman with ‘big offer’ after camp performance

Defensive tackle Demetrius Watson of Fort Dorchester High School continues to see his offer list grow.

On Sunday, he added South Carolina to a list that also includes Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Arizona State, Virginia Tech and Georgia State. The Gamecocks started recruiting Watson (6-3, 287) last year, and he impressed head coach Shane Beamer and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey enough in camp Sunday to leave Columbia with the offer.

“They’ve been recruiting me for about nine and a half months, I would say,” Watson said. “Camp went awesome. I had a five-flat 40, and other good combine stuff. That gave me an edge on a lot of the defensive linemen. During the agility drills, I did awesome. And when we went to one-on-ones, that was my time to shine. That’s where I made my money at right there.”

Watson said Lindsey was particularly impressed with his tenaciousness and attention to detail in doing his job.

“For the most part it was my aggressiveness and they say that I play hard,” Watson said. “During the one-on-ones, I tried to be as perfect as I could. I made very minor mistakes, and Coach Lindsey fixed them as I was going. I can play anything on the D-line. I play standup, nose tackle, tackle. I’ve played it all before.”

Watson had his family with him for the camp and the visit that followed. He had hoped he had shown Beamer and Lindsey enough to get an offer. He found out for sure soon after the last camp snap.

“After the little camp, they toured us around a little bit and we took pictures,” Watson said. “We went around the facility like the weight room, training room and locker room. After that, we went up to his (Beamer’s) office and we had a little talk, and that’s how I got offered. I was happy. It was a big offer for me, very grateful.”

And with that offer, the Gamecocks are now one of the major players for Watson, who does not yet have a ranking by the major networks.

“With them being so close, most of the offers that I have are from a little big farther away, and with the opportunity I have there with them being so close, they are like one of my top picks right now,” Watson said. “I have an Alabama camp coming up towards the end of this week. If I get an offer from there, that would be pretty big, too, but USC right now is in my top three. I also like Florida State and Clemson.”

Watson camped at Clemson the week prior. The Tigers haven’t offered but he feels they have made note of him.

“They are telling me basically the same thing,” Watson said. “Keep doing what I’m doing right now, and keep going the way I am, working hard, and it should pan out pretty soon.”

After this week’s visit to Alabama, Watson said, he plans to shut down his recruiting for a little while. He doesn’t plan to make a decision until after his season.

“I think that will be it for this summer,” Watson said. “I’m pretty well set on what I’m already looking for. I’ve got it pretty narrowed down to what I want already.”

Watson said he plans to return to USC this fall for games and an official visit. He also wants to get back to Clemson.

