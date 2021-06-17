Gamecock QB commit Braden Davis making South Carolina visit that’s full of firsts

Four-star quarterback Braden Davis committed to South Carolina on April 30 — without ever meeting head coach Shane Beamer or offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield in person.

Because of the NCAA dead period, his only contact was through virtual meetings, social media or a phone call. He did come down in March from Middletown, Delaware with his mother to look around, but that was the extent of that trip.

Davis (6-5, 184) is back in Columbia again. He flew in Wednesday and will be with the Gamecocks through Saturday. He’ll return next weekend for his official visit.

“This is actually the first time I’ll be able to come down and take a look around at the facilities and everything they really have to offer. I’m really excited to see all of it,” Davis said. “I was able to drive around during the dead period with my mom. We weren’t able to go in to anything for see the facilities. We were able to drive around Columbia and see what the campus was like.”

The first thing to do Wednesday was to meet Satterfield, his future position coach, for the first time.

“We were just chopping it up, just catching up,” Davis said. “It was the first time we’ve ever been able to see each other in person. It was a good introduction. It was awesome. He was everything I imagined. He’s a good dude and I’m excited to be coached by him.”

Davis will meet Beamer for the first time Thursday when he plans to spend time around the coaches, players and any recruits who might be in. And he hopes to lend a hand in bringing in some other quality players, include his teammate, defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye.

“I’m going to be around camps and help recruit some other guys and just talk some ball with Coach Satterfield and Coach Beamer,” Davis said. “I don’t really want to drop too many names (of recruits), but a couple of O-linemen, couple of big-time receivers. We’re definitely putting together a really good class. Tomiwa, he’ll be down here on my official visit weekend (June 25). Hopefully we can get him as well. That would be great.”

Davis had a long list of suitors earlier this year. He narrowed the list to USC, N.C. State, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Duke, Stanford and West Virginia. He’s had a couple of months to reflect on his decision, and Davis is convinced he made the right call.

“Feels great. Feels like I definitely made the right decision,” Davis said. “I’m excited to be a Gamecock. I forget I have to play my fall season in Delaware because sometimes I get too excited about coming down here and being a part of this thing.”

Davis moved to Florida for the 2020 season but suffered an ankle injury in the third game and returned to Delaware. In three games he was 21 of 47 passing for 261 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed for 44 yards and two scores.

