Hometown prospect’s feelings for the Gamecocks are getting stronger

Nick Emmanwori of Irmo High School, middle, picked up an offer from South Carolina on Friday. Irmo Football Photo

Safety Nick Emmanwori of Irmo has become a big target for South Carolina coach Shane Beamer since receiving an offer last week following an impressive camp showing.

Emmanwori (6-4, 195) returned to USC for an unofficial visit Wednesday with his family. He was naturally excited when he got the offer, and the return visit validated those feelings.

“I went there with my mom, my dad and my older brother who plays at Wofford,” Emmanwori said. “It was great. We met the coaching staff for a second time. You know a second impression is always better than the first one. My parents met the coaching staff. They were warm to my parents. We went around the campus. We saw the stadium and the facilities again. We went to Shane Beamer’s office and sat down, and with my parents, we had a good talk. And went to an academic meeting.”

Emmanwori said the conversation with Beamer was not so much a pitch to get him to commit, but rather insight on his plans for the program.

“He was talking about his journey from where all he has coached previously,” Emmanwori said. “He was talking about how South Carolina use to be a winning school when he was with the staff. He’s come back, and his quest is to do it again.”

USC is the only major offer for Emmanwori at this point. He also has Charlotte, Georgia Southern and Richmond, and he’s been hearing from Wake Forest. He wants to wait until later in the summer on a commitment, but right now it appears as though he’s the Gamecocks’ to lose.

“We are still in a good place with South Carolina,” Emmanwori said. “The visit probably helped even more. My parents are on board, things are looking good. I didn’t commit yet, but they are still my number one school. I feel like the coaching staff is really amazing. What they see in me, what they think they can do with me, if I can do that, it could be great. That’s what’s really important to me, a good coaching staff.”

Emmanwori doesn’t have any other travel plans set for June, saying the only other place he may go is to North Carolina for a camp at the end of the month. He’s looking at late July or early August on making a commitment.

