Official visit ‘exceeded expectations’ for top Gamecock tight end target Oscar Delp

Oscar Delp

South Carolina played host to a dozen prospects on official visits over the weekend. It was the second big weekend for official visits this month for the Gamecocks, who are around the halfway point in building their 2022 class.

Here’s a roundup of post-visit reactions from the players here Sunday as we reach them.

Oscar Delp, tight end

Four stars; 6-foot-5, 220 pounds; Cumming, Georgia

“It was awesome. It exceeded expectations. I had a really good time just meeting everyone and getting to hang out with everyone. I really enjoyed it. The offense they run is a tight end-friendly offense. The tight end is really the focal point of their offense. That’s a big thing I took away. My mom (a grad) loved it. All the stories she was telling us when she was there, and all the connections she had with the school, she really really enjoyed it. (Grandparents came for a little bit.) It definitely puts them up near the top of my list. It was good. We had a good visit. It is definitely going to make my decision a lot harder. I’m going to take the next couple of weeks and chill out and evaluate everything and see where everything is at. Maybe in July, not sure yet.” (He also took officials to Georgia, Florida and Michigan, and he went to Clemson, Alabama and UNC unofficially.)

Chris Graves, cornerback

Four stars; 6-2, 180; Fort Myers, Florida

“It was great. It’s a school with everything that you want. The people, the facility, nut mostly the people. It was better than I thought going in. We’ll see, I’ll drop a final four on Friday. Just see who is recruiting me the most. Commit on July 9. We’ll see (on South Carolina). Can’t say too much right now. Everyone is equal. I don’t have a leader right now.”

Mason Thomas, linebacker

Three stars; 6-3, 225; Fort Lauderdale, Florida

“I liked the culture. I was around the coaches a lot, the players who hosted me, my family and all the other recruits. It was a great visit. I want to say top two in my recruiting process with Iowa State. Going to make my decision early July, or kind of soon, whenever God says it’s right. Iowa State likes me as a defensive end, edge rusher. And then South Carolina likes me as a linebacker, Buck, defensive end, the versatility I can bring. I’d say I’m leaning to Iowa State.”

Keenan Nelson, cornerback

Four stars; 6-2, 180; Philadelphia

“I had a good time. Got to see everything the school had to offer academic-wise and athletic-wise. I had a good time. They want me to play corner, but I could play safety or nickel. They are up there. I’m glad I came down to see the school to see what they had to offer. I’ll announce in July. I want to go home with my parents and talk about it. It’s really Penn State and South Carolina.”

Emory Floyd, safety

Four stars; 6-1, 165; Powder Springs, Georgia

”Everybody on the coaching staff, they treated me like family down here. Top three, really. I really love South Carolina a lot. I’ll be back down real soon. Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. Me and my family want to come back to a game and see how everything is with the atmosphere. I don’t have a set day (for a decision).”

Nikai Martinez, cornerback

Four stars; 5-11, 170; Apopka, Florida

“Family based, the coaches and players and the facilities. I’d play the slot corner and nickel. They are in a good spot. They are in the top three with Florida and UCF.”

Tomiwa Durojaiye, defensive end

Three stars; 6-5, 255; Middletown, Delaware

“Everything went pretty well. Saw everything I was looking for and got a feel for the program. I really enjoyed myself. Puts them in the top five (with West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Vanderbilt). Those five are good fit for me. I’ve seen them all except Kentucky so far. I really will just during the dead period narrow it down and find the best fit for me. I would like to make a decision in August but it all depends on if I make it to Kentucky in July.”