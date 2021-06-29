Phil Kornblut
Commitment dates locked in for several top Gamecock recruiting targets
South Carolina defensive tackle target Felix Hixon of Jackson, Georgia has locked in his commitment date.
He’ll announce his college choice on Monday, July 5.
Hixon (6-4, 280) took an official visit to Virginia over the weekend. He also took officials to USC, Wisconsin, Illinois and Georgia Tech. Those schools are in his final five.
Hixon confirmed Monday afternoon that he made his decision.
“The team I just feel like is best for me,” he said. “The coaches, I have a great relationship. And I can see myself in the future doing great things and the coaching staff having me going to the next level from there.”
Nick Emmanwori
Safety Nick Emmanwori of Irmo has set 6 p.m. Thursday, July 1 for announcing his college decision.
Emmanwori (6-4, 195) earned an offer from USC with his camp performance. He ran a 4.4 40-yard dash and had a broad jump of 10 feet, 8 inches. The Gamecocks offered him that day after camp. He returned to the campus with his family the following week for an unofficial visit.
Charlotte, Georgia Southern and Richmond are his other offers. He visited Charlotte on Sunday. Last season Emmanwori was in on 100 tackles with eight tackles for loss, three sacks and sacks interceptions.
Nick James
Defensive tackle Nick James of IMG Academy and Prattsville, Alabama tweeted what appears to be a top four Monday night of USC, Florida, Texas A&M and Ohio State. His tweet included pictures of him from each school with the question, “Where will it be?” James has also been considering LSU and Oregon. He took his official visit to USC last weekend. He plans to announce Saturday, July 3.
Davin Jackson
Sumter defensive tackle Davin Jackson (6-2, 260) took an official visit to Coastal Carolina last weekend and said he liked it a lot. He’s also taken an official visit to Syracuse. He camped at USC and earned an offer from the Gamecocks off that performance.
He took an unofficial visit to Charlotte. He will take one to N.C. State July 25 and plans to return to USC for a cookout July 31. He’s also hearing from Appalachian State. Jackson plans to drop a top six on July 4. And he’s moved up his commitment day from September to end of July or early August.
News & notes
- USC basketball coach Frank Martin and staff were set to host a top target starting Monday for an official visit. Rick Lewis of Phenom Hoops reported that 7-foot-1 center Christian Reeves of Charlotte will be in to see the Gamecocks for his first official visit. Reeves also has offers from Tulsa, East Carolina, Lehigh, USF, North Carolina A&T, Charlotte, Boston University and East Tennessee State.
- Per college basketball recruiting analyst Jake Lieberman, 6-foot-7 Wesley Tubbs of Charlotte plans to visit USC Wednesday after visiting Wake Forest Tuesday. He’s a 2023 prospect.
- Wide receiver Dane Key of Lexington, Kentucky, who took an official visit to USC over the weekend. will return for another visit with the Gamecocks when they host Kentucky Sept. 25.
- Defensive tackle D’Andre Martin (6-4 293) of Durham, North Carolina named a top five and USC, which he visited last week, is in it with Virginia Tech, Duke, Tennessee and Florida State.
- USC receiver target Jayden Gibson of Winter Park, Florida visited Auburn Sunday.
- USC safety target Emory Floyd was offered by Kentucky.
- North Augusta kicker Drew Stevens announced a commitment to Iowa. He had a PWO offer from USC.
- Linebacker Carter Wyatt of Shallotte, North Carolina is down to Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Duke and Georgia Tech. He also visited USC unofficially this month. He will announce July 10.
- USC offered 2025 CB Anquon Fegans (6-0 165) of Oxford, Alabama. His brother Trequon was in for an official visit over the weekend.
Comments