Commitment dates locked in for several top Gamecock recruiting targets

South Carolina defensive tackle target Felix Hixon of Jackson, Georgia has locked in his commitment date.

He’ll announce his college choice on Monday, July 5.

Hixon (6-4, 280) took an official visit to Virginia over the weekend. He also took officials to USC, Wisconsin, Illinois and Georgia Tech. Those schools are in his final five.

Hixon confirmed Monday afternoon that he made his decision.

“The team I just feel like is best for me,” he said. “The coaches, I have a great relationship. And I can see myself in the future doing great things and the coaching staff having me going to the next level from there.”

Nick Emmanwori

Safety Nick Emmanwori of Irmo has set 6 p.m. Thursday, July 1 for announcing his college decision.

Emmanwori (6-4, 195) earned an offer from USC with his camp performance. He ran a 4.4 40-yard dash and had a broad jump of 10 feet, 8 inches. The Gamecocks offered him that day after camp. He returned to the campus with his family the following week for an unofficial visit.

Charlotte, Georgia Southern and Richmond are his other offers. He visited Charlotte on Sunday. Last season Emmanwori was in on 100 tackles with eight tackles for loss, three sacks and sacks interceptions.

Nick James

Defensive tackle Nick James of IMG Academy and Prattsville, Alabama tweeted what appears to be a top four Monday night of USC, Florida, Texas A&M and Ohio State. His tweet included pictures of him from each school with the question, “Where will it be?” James has also been considering LSU and Oregon. He took his official visit to USC last weekend. He plans to announce Saturday, July 3.

Davin Jackson

Sumter defensive tackle Davin Jackson (6-2, 260) took an official visit to Coastal Carolina last weekend and said he liked it a lot. He’s also taken an official visit to Syracuse. He camped at USC and earned an offer from the Gamecocks off that performance.

He took an unofficial visit to Charlotte. He will take one to N.C. State July 25 and plans to return to USC for a cookout July 31. He’s also hearing from Appalachian State. Jackson plans to drop a top six on July 4. And he’s moved up his commitment day from September to end of July or early August.

