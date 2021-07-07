Two QBs in the class? Gamecocks keep in touch with instate signal-caller

South Carolina has one quarterback committed for the 2022 class in Braden Davis from Middletown, Delaware. With only eight spots available in the class, the Gamecocks might not have room for a second QB.

But if they decide to take a second one, Prometheus Franklin of Greenville High will be a strong possibility. Franklin (6-3, 190) threw for quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield in a June camp, and since then the two have been in regular contact.

“We’ve been talking a lot,” Franklin said. “He’s telling me they’ve got to figure out the numbers. They’ve got some spots that are filling up. He’s telling me to keep doing what I’m doing, keep working.”

Franklin said Satterfield has made no promises to him about an offer, but he does get the feeling that if Satterfield decides to take a second quarterback in the class, he’s the one.

“I’m definitely the next guy,” Franklin said. “They’re not looking at anybody else. I’m definitely the next guy up. I’m not that cocky about it. They’ve been on me heavy. I went and watched them practice. It just feels like family.”

Franklin is a pro-style quarterback, more of a passer than a runner. In six games last season the three-star prospect passed for around 1,200 yards and 18 touchdowns. Franklin said Satterfield likes his arm and what he has upstairs.

“He likes my attitude and my passion for the game,” Franklin said. “The way I take control on the field. He loves the way I sling the ball. He loves my knowledge for the game. He said for the high school level that I’m at, my knowledge is real mature.”

Franklin has been offered by Charlotte, Marshall, Eastern Kentucky and Lenoir-Rhyne. He said he’s also hearing some from Kentucky. He knows he can get back to a visit to USC at any time, but nothing has been scheduled. He is also planning to visit Charlotte and Marshall, possibly during the quite period the last week of July.

Cornerback target sets decision date

Cornerback Nick Cull (5-11, 175) of Donalsonville, Georgia recently named his top six schools, and South Carolina was on the list. The Gamecocks were joined by Miami, Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn and Alabama. Cull took an official visit to USC the weekend of June 11 and since then head coach Shane Beamer and secondary coach Torrian Gray have been in touch on a weekly basis.

Cull said the relationship he has developed with Gray is one of the main reasons he has the Gamecocks among his finalists.

“The bond with me and Coach Gray,” Cull said. “Me and him clicked. We understand football with each other. How he would use me in the Gamecock defense is great. He’s going to use me as a corner and some nickel. He likes my change of direction and explosiveness, and my ball skills.”

In June Cull also took an official visit to Miami and unofficial visits to Florida and Ole Miss. He also camped at Alabama. He has set July 30 for an announcement date on a commitment, but he said that won’t be the end of his recruiting.

“I’m going to take some more officials in the fall, during the season, so I can see how the atmosphere is on game days,” Cull said. “I’m going to go back to Alabama, Florida and Ole Miss.”

And his decision largely will be made on one very big factor to him.

“Coaching. It’s all about coaching to me, especially in my position,” Cull said. “I just want to be coached well. That’s it.”

Cull carries a three-star rating in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked 34th nationally among corners and 36th among the prospects in Georgia for the 2022 class.

South Carolina Class of 2022 Commitments

The Gamecocks can sign up to 25 in a given recruiting cycle. They have 15 commitments for 2022, but the scholarships of two incoming transfers who will enroll this summer will also count against next year’s class. That leaves USC with eight spots for new commits.