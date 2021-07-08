Top 100 prospect’s loaded final five includes Gamecocks

One of the top prospects left on the South Carolina recruiting board is four-star cornerback Tre’Quon Fegans of Oxford, Alabama — and USC is one of five schools left on his board.

Fegans (6-2, 181) this week announced a final five of USC, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Miami. That’s some heavy competition for the Gamecocks, but Fegans said they deserve to be there based off his official visit at the end of June.

“The atmosphere, the coaches, the players. My time down there, I enjoyed it,” Fegans said. “South Carolina is a place I can see myself living for four years. What I liked most was they just kept it real with me. The whole time, they didn’t tell me no stories, no lies. They stuck out to me.”

Fegans is ranked the 10th best corner in the class nationally and 77th overall prospect, according to 247Sports Composite that factors in all networks.

Secondary coach Torrian Gray is leading the Gamecocks’ recruiting effort for Fegans. His experience in coaching and developing high-level defensive backs has not been lost on Fegans.

“Coach Gray let me know that he had guys that he had coached and helped to progress,” Fegans said. “He said using him would be a great resource. It would be great, me going there and him helping me on things I need to work on that will get me to the next level.”

USC can show Fegans a lot of positive things in their program, as can the other four schools. What they can’t show him the others can is a national championship trophy. But Fegans said his decision won’t be based on what a program has done in the past — it’s more about the road ahead.

“It’s relationships and what I see for the future,” Fegans said. “I can see myself at South Carolina. They are on the come-up and turning the program around.”

In June, Fegans also took an official visit to Miami and unofficial visits to Florida and UCF. He also camped at Alabama. He does not have any visits planned for the last week of July at this point. He wants to make his decision no later than August.

Commitment decisions coming from USC targets