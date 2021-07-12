Phil Kornblut
Instate defender, USC target hears from college recruiters after season-ending injury
Sumter defensive end Davin Jackson learned last week that his senior season was over before it started.
Jackson (6-2, 260) got the news from his doctors that he had suffered a torn ACL from an injury sustained during a camp workout in June and will need reconstructive surgery later this month. Jackson had used his camp stops in June to elevate his recruiting status and earn an offer from South Carolina.
Unfortunately for him, while trying to impress the Clemson coaches at their camp, he hurt the knee.
“I landed on it wrong, and my knee went the wrong direction,” Jackson said. “We thought it was a meniscus for a while, so we got our MRI, and they assumed it was a torn ACL. I went to the doctor and found out it was actually torn. I get my surgery July 29th and two days after my surgery I’ll begin my rehab.”
The good news for Jackson: He has gained all the offers he will need to make a college decision later this summer.
“They are all standing behind the offers. They are all praying more me, hoping I’ll get well, and that’s all I can ask for,” Jackson said. “I’ve talked to my top six ... USC, N.C. State, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte and Syracuse.”
USC orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jeff Guy, who performed minor surgery on Jackson’s left knee two years ago, will handle the ACL surgery later this month. The timing of the surgery does impact some of Jackson’s recruiting activities. He had planned to attend a prospect cookout at USC on July 31.
“Seeing that my surgery is the 29th, I don’t think I’ll be able to make it on the 31st. I don’t think I’ll be able to make that,” Jackson said. “I might try to just go up there (USC) with my mom to tour the campus so I can at least see that. I’m going to N.C. State on the 25th, so that’s a little bit before the surgery. It’s going to be like the family cookout, and we’ll be able to meet players.”
In June, Jackson took official visits to Syracuse and Coastal Carolina, and he took an unofficial visit to Charlotte, along with his camp stops at USC and Clemson.
Gamecock recruiting news, notes: Another commitment
- USC coach Shane Beamer put out another commitment alert Sunday with his “Welcome Home” tweet. According to a source, the prospect is expected to announce on Wednesday and wants his identity protected until he releases his news. The source said the prospect will be one of the highest rated commitments in the Gamecocks’ 2022 class, if not the highest rated commitment. This private commitment means the Gamecocks have filled 18 of their 25 slots for the 2022 class, as two transfers who will enroll this summer will count against that 2022 total.
- USC had a 2021 baseball signee drafted Sunday night in the first round of the MLB Draft. Third-baseman Cooper Kinney was a USC signee and was taken with pick 34 by the Rays. He is expected to sign a pro contract.
- USC is in the top seven with three-star linebacker Tyler Banks (6-3 230) of Crewe, Virginia. The others on the list are Ole Miss, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Cal, Vanderbilt and Michigan. He officially visited Vanderbilt, Michigan and Virginia Tech in June.
- USC made the cut to the final 12 with 2023 five-star linebacker Drayk Bowen (6-2 215) of Merrillville, Indiana. He also named in his dandy dozen Clemson, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, NC State, Auburn, Texas A&M and LSU. In June Bowen visited Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn and LSU. Last season Bowen had 80 tackles with 13 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. He’s rated a five-star and ranked the No. 1 linebacker nationally for his class, the No. 25 overall prospect, and the No. 1 prospect in Indiana in the 247Sports Composite.
- USC offered 6-foot-8 basketball prospect Elijah Saunders of Phoenix. Some other offers are UNLV, New Mexico, San Deigo State, San Francisco, UTEP, Saint Louis, Fresno State, Boston University and Montana.
- USC offered Class of 2023 basketball prospect Marquavious Brown (6-4) of Covington, Georgia. He also has offers from Missouri, UAB, Kansas State and George Washington.
- Class of 2023 basketball prospect Caleb Foster (6-5) of Oak Hill Academy was offered by USC. He’s a five-star prospect and ranked the No. 3 point guard nationally in the class, and the No. 1 prospect in Virginia. He’s a native of Harrisburg, North Carolina. Some other offers include College of Charleston, Illinois, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
