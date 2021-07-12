Instate defender, USC target hears from college recruiters after season-ending injury

Davin Jackson of Sumter

Sumter defensive end Davin Jackson learned last week that his senior season was over before it started.

Jackson (6-2, 260) got the news from his doctors that he had suffered a torn ACL from an injury sustained during a camp workout in June and will need reconstructive surgery later this month. Jackson had used his camp stops in June to elevate his recruiting status and earn an offer from South Carolina.

Unfortunately for him, while trying to impress the Clemson coaches at their camp, he hurt the knee.

“I landed on it wrong, and my knee went the wrong direction,” Jackson said. “We thought it was a meniscus for a while, so we got our MRI, and they assumed it was a torn ACL. I went to the doctor and found out it was actually torn. I get my surgery July 29th and two days after my surgery I’ll begin my rehab.”

The good news for Jackson: He has gained all the offers he will need to make a college decision later this summer.

“They are all standing behind the offers. They are all praying more me, hoping I’ll get well, and that’s all I can ask for,” Jackson said. “I’ve talked to my top six ... USC, N.C. State, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte and Syracuse.”

USC orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jeff Guy, who performed minor surgery on Jackson’s left knee two years ago, will handle the ACL surgery later this month. The timing of the surgery does impact some of Jackson’s recruiting activities. He had planned to attend a prospect cookout at USC on July 31.

“Seeing that my surgery is the 29th, I don’t think I’ll be able to make it on the 31st. I don’t think I’ll be able to make that,” Jackson said. “I might try to just go up there (USC) with my mom to tour the campus so I can at least see that. I’m going to N.C. State on the 25th, so that’s a little bit before the surgery. It’s going to be like the family cookout, and we’ll be able to meet players.”

In June, Jackson took official visits to Syracuse and Coastal Carolina, and he took an unofficial visit to Charlotte, along with his camp stops at USC and Clemson.

