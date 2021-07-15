Visit plans, decision timeline in focus for hometown USC target Antonio Williams

Dutch Fork receiver Antonio Williams 247Sports

Wide receiver Antonio Williams of Dutch Fork High has scheduled two official visits for the fall, as first reported by Hale McGranahan of TheBigSpur.

He will schedule three other official visits to the other three schools he visited unofficially in June. That’s according to his stepdad, Murphy Holloway.

Williams (6-0- 180) is a four-star prospect and the No. 163 nationally in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite that factors in all networks. He has set officials with South Carolina for the Kentucky weekend Sept. 24 and with Ole Miss for the LSU game Oct. 22.

“I’m glad he’s got at least two dates nailed down for those visits,” Holloway said. “He’s excited to go to Carolina and be able to go to a game and be on the field. The same about Ole Miss. Those are the two that we have. We gave him some dates and he’ll pick if he wants to do the other ones. The unofficials that we took, we’re going to do the same and do officials.”

Those other unofficial visits were to Clemson, Georgia and Auburn.

“Unless someone else creeps in, it’s going to be out of those five schools,” Holloway said. “Clemson hasn’t offered. He didn’t work out when he went down there. I guess he wasn’t really feeling it. I don’t see why he should have to work out for anybody. You know some schools, they string you along to see if they might not get one player so, ‘Now, I’m offering.’ ”

Holloway said the plan for now is to take those five official visits and then make a decision in late October.

“Before the playoffs, that’s when we are going to try to wrap it up,” Holloway said. “He’s going to know. He’s going to have an idea for sure. He will have taken his visits. Only thing he wants to see is the game atmosphere. I think the in-game atmosphere and to see up and close and personal like, ‘They do this on the sideline, or they talk to the players here.’

“It gives you another time to see who is going to have what at quarterback. I’m thinking to myself, Ole Miss is losing their quarterback. Matt Corral, he’s not going to be there when he gets there. I guess it’s that kind of process for him seeing like what is it going to be like when I get there. Kids are big on the kind of love they feel. I think Carolina is going to give him a lot of love. I know distance for him is something big. Ole Miss is farther than Carolina.”

Holloway has been playing pro basketball overseas but may have an opportunity to stay close to home next season. He said he’s been contacted by the SEC Network to talk about possibly joining them as a studio and/or game analyst. Holloway said those discussions are in the very early stages.