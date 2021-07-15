New Gamecock target Brice Sensabaugh reacts to USC offer

Brice Sensabaugh

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin and new assistant Brian Steele started tracking 6-foot-5 forward Brice Sensabaugh of Orlando on the summer circuit a couple of weeks ago. This week they decided they had seen enough, and they made him an offer for the 2022 class.

Sensabaugh missed last season with knee injuries, so his recruiting is just starting to pick up. He’s had a very good summer, and after the Gamecocks saw him play in a recent event in Georgia, they moved forward with their offer.

“They saw the first game and they reached out to me pretty quickly. At that time, my recruiting wasn’t really that heavy. They said they’d let it sit for a little bit and continue to watch me play,” Sensabaugh said. “They’ve been consistent at my games for the past week and a half, really at every event that I’ve been in. They waited a little bit, and they continued to like what they saw, and they eventually offered me a scholarship.”

Steele is fresh on the job as a full-time assistant at his alma mater, and he’s bringing a lot of energy and effort to the recruiting scene. Sensabaugh likes what he’s heard from the former Gamecock guard.

“Coach Steele seems like a great guy. I’m able to be real with him and he’s honest with me,” Sensabaugh said. “He mentioned to me that he actually went there and played for Coach Martin. He describes him as nothing else but a great guy. I’ve talked to him a couple of times. He’s a cool dude. Everything they represent is good. Obviously in the SEC, a Power 5 school, it’s everything that you can look for playing at the highest level.”

Sensabaugh said from what he’s heard from Steele, he likes the overall look of his game and his personality on and off the floor.

“Coach Steele mentioned that my game was smooth, and he liked how I got after it both ends of the floor,” Sensabaugh said. “He sees that I would fit well with them, not only as a player but the type of person I am is what they look for.”

In his game Wednesday night, Sensabaugh scored 27 points to go with 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals.

Sensabaugh has taken unofficial visits to Vanderbilt and Florida and is undecided on future visits. His other offers include Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, FIU and Florida Gulf Coast. His plan is to sign in November.

“I’m looking for a family environment,” Sensabaugh said, “coaches and players that believe in me and have confidence in my abilities and know what I can do. Also, good player development. And for me and my parents, academics comes first. Academics is going to be a big part in that, too.”

Sensabaugh is rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 54 small forward nationally in his class.