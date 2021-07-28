Gamecock D-line target sets commitment date. He previews his decision here

Football recruit D’Andre Martin

Three-star defensive tackle D’Andre Martin (6-4 293) is using the quiet period this week to see his two finalists one last time before announcing a commitment around midday Sunday.

On Monday he was at Virginia Tech with his dad, uncle and two brothers. Thursday he will begin a three-day visit to USC with his mom, dad, uncle and brothers joining him.

Martin — of Durham, North Carolina and Life Christian Academy in South Chesterfield, Virginia — said he is using these two visits to determine which program his going to give him what he most wants out of a college experience.

“I just told the coaches there (Virginia Tech) and the coaches I’m going to tell at South Carolina, I’m just looking for the best environment that I could see myself in after football,” Martin said. “But overall, Virginia Tech was a family-oriented school, so I really liked it a lot. It was a great visit.”

Martin also took an official visit to Virginia Tech in June. He also visited USC unofficially in June, so this week’s visit will give him a chance to see more about life around the campus and the city of Columbia.

“Just see the town area and see what some of the players are about at South Carolina, see what their lives are like,” Martin said. “Really going to embrace the environment and make sure I can see myself enjoying my time there.”

Martin added that he and his USC recruiter, defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, talk nearly every day.

The Gamecocks have seven openings left in their 2022 class. Only two of their commitments at this point are for the defensive line.