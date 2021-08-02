Senior defensive recruit from Alabama was set with a Top 5. Then the Gamecocks offered

Deuce Spurlock

Linebacker Deuce Spurlock of Madison, Alabama has had a top five of Mississippi State, Michigan, Pitt, Liberty and Appalachian State. On Sunday he was offered by South Carolina, and the Gamecocks now are in the mix with him as he eyes making a decision in the next two to four weeks.

Spurlock (6-2, 200) has never visited USC and has never met the coaches in person. But defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Clayton White saw enough on film to start his pursuit recently and make an offer before it was too late.

“It’s really exciting to have the opportunity to play for them,” Spurlock said. “I just started talking to them a little bit. I got in touch with them last Thursday or Friday, and today (Sunday) I talked to the DC (defensive coordinator) and he offered. The program is a great program. They play, in my opinion, in the hardest conference and they hold their own pretty good.

“I love the coaching staff. I love the DC. I love them all. They just seem like a really good group of guys that really want to coach you and help you get better as a good player and also a good man. And the school is a prestigious school. Last year they had Jaycee Horn come out of there, so they know how to develop guys and know how to take them to the next level.”

Spurlock is listed as an athlete by recruiting services, but he’ll play linebacker in college. He said it was his overall athleticism and versatility that impressed White.

“Linebackers, instead of being in the box, they are now in the box but they can cover slot receivers or running backs coming out of the backfield,” Spurlock said. “What they told me was just being able to run and be versatile and be a three-down back is what makes me valuable.”

While he hasn’t visited USC yet, Spurlock did visit Clemson last Thursday, and he camped with the Tigers in June. They haven’t offered but Spurlock believes one could be in his future.

“They are interested in me, just awaiting on the process and see where it goes,” Spurlock said. “I feel pretty good, but I’ve just got to go throughout the season and show what I’m made of. Clemson is one of the best schools in the country. Meeting the coaching staff, meeting all the players, they are a good group of guys. Their coaching staff knows what they want in their players, and the players do enough to give more than what they want out of the coaches. The environment is good, healthy. Everybody is cheerful. You don’t see anybody moping around. It’s just a place you want to be and want to visit.”

Spurlock took an official visit to Pitt in June. He also made unofficial trips to Boston College, Michigan and Arkansas State.

He is rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 102nd among athletes nationally. Last season Spurlock had 89 tackles with 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 5 pass deflections and 2 interceptions. He also caught 17 passes for 493 yards and 6 touchdowns.