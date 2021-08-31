In-state QB playing waiting game with Gamecocks. His season is off to good start

Prometheus Franklin

South Carolina has one quarterback commitment for the 2022 class in Braden Davis. It remains to be seen if Shane Beamer and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield decide to take a second QB.

One possibility, if they choose to do so, is Prometheus “Pro” Franklin (6-3, 190) of Greenville. He’s off to a hot start this season with 548 passing yards and eight touchdowns in his first two games.

Franklin threw for Satterfield at a camp June 19, and the two have stayed in touch since then. And with coaches able to go back on the road to scout starting this Friday, Franklin said he’d love to see Satterfield in the stands.

“Rumor is some people might be coming to the game when we play Mauldin this Friday,” Franklin said. “The rumor is going around that some coaches might be at that game.”

If Satterfield, or other coaches, are there to watch, Franklin will have a chance to show off his arm against one of the best secondaries in the state. Numbers are important to any quarterback. In his case, Franklin knows the math also is important when it comes to the USC recruiting class and a spot for him in it.

“It’s really just a numbers thing,” he said. “They still waiting to see what the numbers are looking like. Sunday he sent me a picture of them watching my film in the quarterback room. I thought that was pretty cool. He’s been on me, and I asked him what can I do better from looking at my film. He said just keep doing what I’m doing, just have more fun.”

And what would add to that fun for Franklin is an offer from the Gamecocks.

“I’m very big on USC right now,” Franklin said. “As soon as they come through, that’s a high chance of me going there.”

Franklin said there’s also a high chance he will be at USC Saturday night for their season opener against Eastern Illinois. He said he’s also hearing from Marshall, Charlotte, Appalachian State and Memphis. He took an unofficial visit to Memphis in July.