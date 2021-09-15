USC coaches putting full-court press on 7-footer. Gamecocks holding firm in top group

Cannon’s Christian Reeves

Christian Reeves of Charlotte — now at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia — said Tuesday night that South Carolina and Minnesota are the two programs he’s considering at this point.

The 7-foot-1 center took a junior year official visit to USC in June and is considering taking another one with the Gamecocks as his senior visit. And he’s working on an official visit date with Minnesota.

Reeves said many from the Gamecock staff — Frank Martin, Chuck Martin and Brian Steele — have been involved with his recruiting, and he appreciates the attention he’s been getting from them.

“Coach Frank was texting me today. Coach Chuck, we’ve texted this week. Coach Frank, coach Chuck, coach Steele and one other coach came up to see me next last week. They are definitely really interested in me,” Reeves said. “(Frank Martin) just said that he likes the way that I play, and he just really wants me. Right now, he’s just really trying to get me.

“Kind of his message is, he doesn’t want to be the coach that calls every day and then you get tired of him. He wants me to know that he really wants me.”

Reeves said there are a number of reasons the Gamecocks have climbed to the top of his list at this point.

“The coaching staff is really interested and I’ve a got a good relationship with all the coaches,” Reeves said. “Their facilities are nice, and the school is nice. They were actually the first visit I ever took unofficially in the ninth grade. They’ve been recruiting me for a while, and we’ve built a really good relationship.”

Reeves said Frank Martin plans to make a return visit next week. At this point, he’s not sure if Minnesota is coming down for a visit. Reeves plans to make his decision within the next two months. Once he does, he’ll inform the staff, but he won’t announce anything publicly until his birthday, Dec. 14. That means he will not sign during the early signing period in November if he sticks to this timetable.

In another Gamecock basketball recruiting note, John Whittle of TheBigSpur reported that 6-foot-6 basketball prospect Josh Reed of Atlanta has scheduled an official visit to USC for this weekend. Reed has taken official visits to Liberty, Rice and Northwestern. He named a final five in August of USC, Boston College, Northwestern, Butler and Cincinnati.

Gamecocks recruiting notes

