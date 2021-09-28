4-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham takes official visit with Gamecocks

Linebacker Jaishawn Barham of Baltimore is a highly coveted prospect by South Carolina, and he made his official visit with the Gamecocks over the weekend.

Barham (6-3, 230) is a four-star prospect who plays for the highly regarded St. Frances program in Baltimore that is leaving Tuesday for a trip to the West Coast and a game against national power De La Salle.

His coach, Messay Hailemariam, said he got a chance Monday to talk briefly with Barham about his visit with the Gamecocks.

“He just said it was a good time and they enjoyed him and his family,” Hailemariam said. “It seemed like he liked it. Jaishawn is a man of few words, to say the least. He generally kind of keeps to himself on what he thinks and why he wants to do something. I’m assuming he wouldn’t have had a visit set up unless it was really serious for him.

“There are plenty of others places he could go that will be a prettier place,” meaning the beach, West Coast, whatever. “Some people use visits for a getaway as opposed to contemplating a school. What I know of him, he’s looking for a place that he feels comfortable and thriving, a very competitive environment. I’m sure he wants to contribute to that program as soon as he can. Seems like that’s one of the places that he’s talked about to me and his family.”

Hailemariam said Penn State, Maryland and Florida are three other programs Barham seems to be strongly interested in. He took an official visit to Penn State earlier this month, and according to his coach, he doesn’t have any other visits scheduled at this point.

South Carolina also hosted Antonio Williams (WR, Dutch Fork High School) and Jamari Lyons (DT from Melbourne, Florida) on official visits.

Greenville QB prospect doesn’t want to be a walk-on

Greenville High quarterback Pro Franklin planned to be at South Carolina on Saturday night as he continues to draw interest from the Gamecocks as a possible second quarterback in the class.

“They really want to pull the trigger (on an offer), they are just waiting on the numbers for the amount of scholarships they have,” he said.

Franklin has been putting up some impressive numbers. Through four games he passed for 1,320 yards and 15 touchdowns. Clemson contacted Franklin recently and talked about a preferred walk-on opportunity, something he said would not be of interest to him.

“I don’t believe I’m a PWO player,” he said. “I won’t lower my standards just to play at a big-name school. I’ll consider it, but at the same time that’s not something I want to do considering I have full offers to other schools.”

Franklin has scholarship offers from Marshall, Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky, Lenoir-Rhyne and Fordham.

Recruiting news and notes

▪ South Carolina made the top 10 with 2023 tight end Ethan Davis (6-5, 200) of Suwanee, Georgia. The others are Tennessee, Kentucky, Auburn, Penn State, Oregon, Florida State, Texas, Ole Miss and Cincinnati. Clemson also has been involved and he visited there for the S.C. State game. Davis is rated a four-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 15 tight end nationally in his class.

▪ USC linebacker target Deuce Spurlock of Madison, Alabama committed to Michigan. He visited USC earlier this month for the Eastern Illinois game.

▪ USC receiver target Kaleb Webb of Powder Springs, Georgia was offered by UCF.

▪ One-time USC basketball target Elijah Saunders (6-foot-8) of Phoenix committed to San Diego State.

▪ Seven-foot-1 basketball prospect Christian Reeves of Oak Hill Academy, Virginia will take his official visit to Minnesota this weekend. He’s choosing between the Gophers and USC. He visited USC in June. He plans to privately commit to one and announce on his birthday Dec. 14.