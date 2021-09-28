Oscar Delp previews South Carolina visit with decision date locked in

Oscar Delp

The highly anticipated commitment announcement by tight end Oscar Delp of Cumming, Georgia now has a date.

Delp revealed Tuesday that he will hold a ceremony at West Forsyth High School on Oct. 13. South Carolina, Clemson and Georgia are the primary contenders, and those will be the only three schools he will have visited during this season prior to his announcement.

Delp said the Oct. 13 date carries no special meaning for him.

“Just enough time to get it all figured out,” Delp said. “It’s a day that works for me and the team. We have morning practice, so it’s just the best day to do it. I’m still contemplating, but I think after this last visit I’ll have been at every school, and I’ll know where I want to be.”

That last visit will be to USC this Saturday afternoon for the Troy game. Delp said he and his parents and brothers will get to Columbia sometime prior to the game and go from there with whatever Shane Beamer and company have in mind for him.

“Go there before the game and just do what they want me to do, go on the field for a little bit, and watch the game and hang out,” Delp said. “I think I will have a meeting with coach Beamer. I just want to get a feeling for the atmosphere and watch them use the tight ends and see what they do with them.”

Gamecock tight ends Nick Muse and Jaheim Bell have combined on 10 catches this season for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Clemson tight ends Davis Allen and Braden Galloway have combined for 10 catches for 59 yards and no touchdowns. And Georgia tight ends Brock Bowers and John FitzPatrick have 21 catches between them for 306 yards and four touchdowns.

Delp will have a couple of weeks to make his decision following the USC visit. He’s not going to cut off contact with any coaches, but he’ll find some private time to sort out what’s most important to him in the school he chooses.

“Just see where things sit with me, and I think I’m going to find that gut feeling and I just know where I want to be,” Delp said. “How they are using the tight ends and the feeling I get, really, is what it’s going to come down to.”

Delp has been the primary tight end prospect in this class for USC, Clemson and Georgia. Last season he caught 43 passes for 730 yards and nine touchdowns.