Oscar Delp ‘definitely felt the love’ during visit to South Carolina

Oscar Delp outside the photo work room at Williams-Brice Stadium before South Carolina plays Troy on Saturday, October 2, 2021. jboucher@thestate.com

Tight end prospect Oscar Delp of Cumming, Georgia made an unofficial visit to South Carolina on Saturday, his final school visit before announcing his decision Oct. 13. Georgia and Clemson are the two others under consideration.

Delp offered his feedback on the game visit and the message he received from Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer.

“It was awesome,” Delp said. “The fans were insane. People stopped me left and right. They had my name painted on some kids in the student section, so it was crazy. I definitely felt the love. I had a good time, it was a lot of fun.”

South Carolina played four tight ends Saturday in the 23-14 win over Troy — Nick Muse, EJ Jenkins, Jaheim Bell and Traevon Kenion. Quarterback Luke Doty targeted them 11 times among his 34 passing attempts, and Jenkins found the end zone for the first time.

“They targeted them (tight ends) a lot,” Delp said. “I loved what they did with them and how they moved them around.”

The message from Beamer and the South Carolina coaching staff has stayed consistent.

“(Coaches) were telling me the same thing they’ve been telling me from the beginning,” Delp said. “I can help them change that program and be that guy known for that team, make a name for myself. Everybody wants to be that guy on the team. I think it’s a good opportunity to have that chance.”

Delp said a big part of his decision will be based on where he would most want to be if he were not playing football. He said he will notify the schools of his decision the day before his announcement.