Former South Carolina women's basketball great A'ja Wilson and WNBA star Elena Delle Donne talk about what it was like to face each other after Wilson grew up idolizing Delle Donne, and what Delle Donne thinks Wilson does best.
USC Women's Basketball

How to send former Gamecocks to the WNBA All-Star Game, and where they stand now

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

July 05, 2018 04:25 PM

The WNBA has released its first update on fan voting for the league's annual All-Star Game, and Dawn Staley's Gamecocks look like they will have a representative — or two — for the very first time.

While Staley herself was a WNBA All-Star six times, none of the players she's coached who have finished their collegiate careers at USC have made the showcase of the league's best and brightest.

On Thursday, the WNBA named the top 40 vote-getters from fans so far, and checking in at No. 7 was recent Carolina grad A'ja Wilson, front-runner for Rookie of the Year. Meanwhile, Allisha Gray, another former Gamecock and also defending Rookie of the Year, came in at No. 30, just outside the top 22 who will be named All-Stars and play July 25 in Minneapolis.

Fan voting will continue until July 12 and count for 40 percent of the overall vote, with players, coaches and media members each getting 20 percent. From those four groups of voters, 22 players will be selected and announced on July 17. Fans can vote for as many as 10 players every 24 hours at WNBA.com or on the WNBA app.

Fans can also vote on Twitter, using the full first and last name of the player, or her Twitter handle, and the hashtag #WNBAVote. One account can vote for 10 players per day, with one player per tweet. Retweets count as votes.

The names and Twitter accounts of all five former South Carolina players in the WNBA, as well as their season stats, are included below.

GAMECOCKS IN THE WNBA

Alaina Coates (@Aye_itslaylay) — 15 games for the Chicago Sky, 8.7 minutes per game, 2.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.2 blocks per game

Kaela Davis (@KaelaD3) — 15 games for the Dallas Wings, 4 starts, 17.1 minutes per game, 5.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game

Allisha Gray (@Graytness_15) — 16 games for the Dallas Wings, 16 starts, 26.7 minutes per game, 9.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals per game

Tiffany Mitchell (@TiffMitch25) — 18 games for the Indiana Fever, 18 starts, 28.5 minutes per game, 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals per game

A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) 18 games for the Las Vegas Aces, 18 starts, 31.0 minutes per game, 20.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 blocks, 0.7 steals per game

WNBA ALL-STAR FAN VOTING

*As of July 5

1) Maya Moore (MIN) 25,496

2) Elena Delle Donne (WAS) 24,152

3) Candace Parker (LA) 21,136

4) Diana Taurasi (PHX) 20,460

5) Sue Bird (SEA) 20,362

6) Breanna Stewart (SEA) 19,354

7) A’ja Wilson (LV) 18,768

8) Sylvia Fowles (MIN) 17,843

9) Skylar Diggins-Smith (DAL) 16,177

10) Nneka Ogwumike (LA) 16,103

11) Brittney Griner (PHX) 15,386

12) Seimone Augustus (MIN) 12,145

13) Lindsay Whalen (MIN) 9,889

14) Jewell Loyd (SEA) 9,818

15) Chiney Ogwumike (CON) 9,452

16) Chelsea Gray (LA) 9,403

17) Tina Charles (NY) 9,268

18) Rebekkah Brunson (MIN) 8,940

19) Liz Cambage (DAL) 8,680

20) Alana Beard (LA) 6,458

21) Natasha Howard (SEA) 6,315

22) DeWanna Bonner (PHX) 6,005

23) Angel McCoughtry (ATL) 5,672

24) Kayla McBride (LV) 5,524

25) Victoria Vivians (IND) 5,420

26) Kristi Toliver (WAS) 5,061

27) Kia Nurse (NY) 4,998

28) Odyssey Sims (LA) 4,772

29) Gabby Williams (CHI) 4,467

30) Allisha Gray (DAL) 4,235

