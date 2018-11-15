South Carolina holds off Clemson for ninth consecutive time despite sloppy play

In the bitter rivalry between South Carolina and Clemson, women’s basketball has been a constant for nearly a decade now — Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks consistently overwhelm the Tigers.
On Thursday night, USC continued that dominance, claiming its ninth consecutive win in the series, 69-57. But a disastrous third quarter and sloppy play by USC made things stressful late at Colonial Life Arena.
From the start, Clemson (2-1) and new coach Amanda Butler frustrated Dawn Staley’s squad with stifling defense that the Gamecocks (2-0) struggled to penetrate. That, combined with poor shooting and turnovers, led to a 5:21 stretch in the first quarter without a single point for USC.
But on the other side of the ball, the Tigers were just as sloppy and failed to take advantage of that scoreless stretch, turning the ball over four times and missing four shots in that span.
South Carolina’s offense seemed to get a jolt of life at the end of the quarter, as sophomore guard Bianca Jackson banked in a buzzer-beating 3 to finish the first 10 minutes. That basket formed the starting point of a 19-2 run for the Gamecocks, as Clemson went on a five-minute scoreless stretch of its own.
Junior guard Tyasha Harris had a rough start to her night, turning the ball over twice, missing one shot and committing one foul in the first quarter before Staley pulled her from the game. She began to heat up in the second quarter, however, leading or tying for the team lead at halftime with nine points, four rebounds and three assists.
After the break, however, Clemson steadily chipped away at the Gamecock lead, going on a 20-3 run as USC turned the ball over, again and again. The Tigers ended up winning the period 18-8, as South Carolina turned the ball over a staggering 10 times, often on passes into traffic that were easily picked off. Carolina finished the game with 27 turnovers.
Clemson’s charge was led by graduate student guard Simone Westbrook, a seventh-year player who contributed 14 points, and superior post play, as the Tigers outscored the Gamecocks 46-28 in the paint.
In the fourth quarter, it took nearly four minutes for Carolina to get its first points from the field, a jumper from redshirt senior forward Alexis Jennings.
Clemson, however, was just as ineffective, failing to close the gap. With 2:24 left to play, Jennings battled for an and-1 layup, converting the free throw to put the lead back in double digits. Jackson followed with a 3-pointer off a Clemson turnover that effectively sealed the game.
Redshirt junior guard Te’a Cooper led the Gamecocks with 15 points on the night. USC also managed to tie the team’s most blocks in a game under Staley, with 16 rejections, led by five from freshman forward Victaria Saxton.
South Carolina will get its first ranked test of the season next, facing No. 9 Maryland at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
